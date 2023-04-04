Village Church hosts ‘Eggstravaganza’ event
Front row: Emilie, Catelyn, Anastasia; Back row: Cameron, Michael (jon clark)
Jake, Hudson, and Emily Wells (jon clark)
Emilia, Theodore, and Lily Lasher (jon clark)
DJ, Olivia, and Corbin Shirley (jon clark)
Grace, Luca, and Camper Pascale (jon clark)
A bunny and turtles in the petting zoo
Roosters in the petting zoo
Rev. Jack Baca welcomes guests to the Eggstravaganza breakfast
Nicole and Emma O’Sullivan with Abby Holmes (jon clark)
Ryan, Heather, and Duncan Haight (jon clark)
Rev. Jack Baca welcomes guests to the Eggstravaganza breakfast (jon clark)
Dottie, Hanna, Peter, Dana, and Cora Campbell with Wendy Cronje (jon clark)
The Wieck family (jon clark)
Cole and Kathy Stumm (jon clark)
Kacy, Mason, and Everett Stamer (jon clark)
The Berg family: Alexis, Jill, Abraham, Emmett (jon clark)
Mary Beth and Jack Holmes (jon clark)
Katie, Mary, and Jack Marshall (jon clark)
Timothy, Hayden, and Emmie Haught (jon clark)
Kenleigh and Derek Nickerson (jon clark)
Charlotte visits with a guinea pig at the petting zoo (jon clark)
Local families gathered April 1 at the Village Church in RSF for an “Eggstravaganza,” the popular Easter celebration for children ages 2 to 10. The event featured a petting zoo, egg hunt, crafts, and a special interactive Easter story with Village Church senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca.
Photos by Jon Clark
