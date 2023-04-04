Advertisement
Village Church hosts ‘Eggstravaganza’ event

cm-eggvillc-2304-016.jpg
1/22
Front row: Emilie, Catelyn, Anastasia; Back row: Cameron, Michael  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-013.jpg
2/22
Jake, Hudson, and Emily Wells  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-009.jpg
3/22
Emilia, Theodore, and Lily Lasher  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-012.jpg
4/22
DJ, Olivia, and Corbin Shirley  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-005.jpg
5/22
Grace, Luca, and Camper Pascale  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-022.jpg
6/22
A bunny and turtles in the petting zoo 
cm-eggvillc-2304-021.jpg
7/22
Roosters in the petting zoo 
cm-eggvillc-2304-020.jpg
8/22
Rev. Jack Baca welcomes guests to the Eggstravaganza breakfast 
cm-eggvillc-2304-018.jpg
9/22
Nicole and Emma O’Sullivan with Abby Holmes  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-007.jpg
10/22
Ryan, Heather, and Duncan Haight  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-014.jpg
11/22
Rev. Jack Baca welcomes guests to the Eggstravaganza breakfast  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-003.jpg
12/22
Dottie, Hanna, Peter, Dana, and Cora Campbell with Wendy Cronje  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-002.jpg
13/22
The Wieck family  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-011.jpg
14/22
Cole and Kathy Stumm  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-004.jpg
15/22
Kacy, Mason, and Everett Stamer  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-015.jpg
16/22
cm-eggvillc-2304-001.jpg
17/22
The Berg family: Alexis, Jill, Abraham, Emmett  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-017.jpg
18/22
Mary Beth and Jack Holmes  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-006.jpg
19/22
Katie, Mary, and Jack Marshall  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-008.jpg
20/22
Timothy, Hayden, and Emmie Haught  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-010.jpg
21/22
Kenleigh and Derek Nickerson  (jon clark)
cm-eggvillc-2304-019.jpg
22/22
Charlotte visits with a guinea pig at the petting zoo  (jon clark)
Local families gathered April 1 at the Village Church in RSF for an “Eggstravaganza,” the popular Easter celebration for children ages 2 to 10. The event featured a petting zoo, egg hunt, crafts, and a special interactive Easter story with Village Church senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca.

Photos by Jon Clark

