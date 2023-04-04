Fairbanks Ranch Spring Fling

Fairbanks Ranch families enjoyed a festive Spring Fling April 2 at the park in the community, which featured a petting zoo, egg hunt and other fun activities.

Families await the start of the egg hunt

A guinea pig in the petting zoo

Ducks in the petting zoo

Joe Barbosa (right) from Nettie’s Party Pals holds a goat from the petting zoo (jon clark)

The petting zoo was a popular place at the Spring Fling (jon clark)

The Egg Hunt field awaits the children. (jon clark)

Margot announces the start time for the egg hunt (jon clark)

Sophia, Lauren, and Ava Simon; Kate, Alex, and Aiden Afshar (jon clark)

