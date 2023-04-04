Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Fairbanks Ranch Spring Fling

cm-sprgflng-2304-011.jpg
1/30
Sophia, Lauren, and Ava Simon; Kate, Alex, and Aiden Afshar  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-012.jpg
2/30
Daniel Tevrizian, Caroline and Michelle Chapman, Judah Milunsky, Meryl Tevrizian  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-007.jpg
3/30
Marley and Karen Colgan  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-018.jpg
4/30
Kiara and Pooja Batra  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-026.jpg
5/30
Dean Benner, Bob Gerard, Gibrahn  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-006.jpg
6/30
Katie Taylor, Kim McKewon, Sebastian Bolivar  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-013.jpg
7/30
Daniel Tevrizian, Caroline and Michelle Chapman, Judah Milunsky, Meryl Tevrizian  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-024.jpg
8/30
Margot announces the start time for the egg hunt  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-020.jpg
9/30
The Reeves family  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-005.jpg
10/30
Sandra Page, Jordan Kim  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-025.jpg
11/30
Priscilla B, Kristin K  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-004.jpg
12/30
Jenelle Kim, Danielle Scarpella, Karen Eckholm  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-022.jpg
13/30
The Erickson family  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-023.jpg
14/30
Darcy and Anika McGill  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-003.jpg
15/30
The Egg Hunt field awaits the children.  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-009.jpg
16/30
The Vallod-Zhang family  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-017.jpg
17/30
Kiara and Pooja Batra, Kelly Sharafi, Nikki Ehsani  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-008.jpg
18/30
The Vallod-Zhang family  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-016.jpg
19/30
The petting zoo was a popular place at the Spring Fling  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-015.jpg
20/30
Joe Barbosa (right) from Nettie’s Party Pals holds a goat from the petting zoo  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-027.jpg
21/30
Julie Feld, Lori Fox  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-019.jpg
22/30
Amy Lanz, Cary Bard  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-014.jpg
23/30
The Khalessi family  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-021.jpg
24/30
John, Benny, and Jojo Erickson  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-010.jpg
25/30
The Behseta family  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-028.jpg
26/30
Ducks in the petting zoo 
cm-sprgflng-2304-029.jpg
27/30
A guinea pig in the petting zoo 
cm-sprgflng-2304-001.jpg
28/30
Austin and Abigail Kriesel  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-002.jpg
29/30
Graham and Remi Colgan  (jon clark)
cm-sprgflng-2304-030.jpg
30/30
Families await the start of the egg hunt 
Share

Fairbanks Ranch families enjoyed a festive Spring Fling April 2 at the park in the community, which featured a petting zoo, egg hunt and other fun activities.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement