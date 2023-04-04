Fairbanks Ranch Spring Fling
1/30
Sophia, Lauren, and Ava Simon; Kate, Alex, and Aiden Afshar (jon clark)
2/30
Daniel Tevrizian, Caroline and Michelle Chapman, Judah Milunsky, Meryl Tevrizian (jon clark)
3/30
Marley and Karen Colgan (jon clark)
4/30
Kiara and Pooja Batra (jon clark)
5/30
Dean Benner, Bob Gerard, Gibrahn (jon clark)
6/30
Katie Taylor, Kim McKewon, Sebastian Bolivar (jon clark)
7/30
Daniel Tevrizian, Caroline and Michelle Chapman, Judah Milunsky, Meryl Tevrizian (jon clark)
8/30
Margot announces the start time for the egg hunt (jon clark)
9/30
The Reeves family (jon clark)
10/30
Sandra Page, Jordan Kim (jon clark)
11/30
Priscilla B, Kristin K (jon clark)
12/30
Jenelle Kim, Danielle Scarpella, Karen Eckholm (jon clark)
13/30
The Erickson family (jon clark)
14/30
Darcy and Anika McGill (jon clark)
15/30
The Egg Hunt field awaits the children. (jon clark)
16/30
The Vallod-Zhang family (jon clark)
17/30
Kiara and Pooja Batra, Kelly Sharafi, Nikki Ehsani (jon clark)
18/30
The Vallod-Zhang family (jon clark)
19/30
The petting zoo was a popular place at the Spring Fling (jon clark)
20/30
Joe Barbosa (right) from Nettie’s Party Pals holds a goat from the petting zoo (jon clark)
21/30
Julie Feld, Lori Fox (jon clark)
22/30
Amy Lanz, Cary Bard (jon clark)
23/30
The Khalessi family (jon clark)
24/30
John, Benny, and Jojo Erickson (jon clark)
25/30
The Behseta family (jon clark)
26/30
Ducks in the petting zoo
27/30
A guinea pig in the petting zoo
28/30
Austin and Abigail Kriesel (jon clark)
29/30
Graham and Remi Colgan (jon clark)
30/30
Families await the start of the egg hunt
Share
Fairbanks Ranch families enjoyed a festive Spring Fling April 2 at the park in the community, which featured a petting zoo, egg hunt and other fun activities.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.