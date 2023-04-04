‘Fabulous Balmain’ fundraiser held at The Bridges
Balmain Visual Director Matthew Vermedahl, US Ambassador Oasis Haven Orphanage Evangelique Kourie, Hostess Stephanie Kourie, UK Ambassador Oasis Haven Orphanage Pascale Kourie, Balmain Director of Merchandising Brett Kane (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-12.jpg (Robert_McKenzie)
Sandy Mossy, Chanelle Garrett, Maria Delgado (Robert_McKenzie)
Balmain top handle quilted leather bag (Robert_McKenzie)
Abeer Hage, Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker (Robert_McKenzie)
Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker, Nicole Frank (Robert_McKenzie)
Abeer Hage, Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker (Robert_McKenzie)
Balmain Melrose Store Director Kevin Harris, Balmain West Coast Merchandising Visual Manager David Tran (Robert_McKenzie)
Collection of Balmain designer bags (Robert_McKenzie)
Balmain shoes on display (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe residents held a “Fabulous Balmain” event fundraiser March 30 at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe. The event, which featured designs and models from Balmain, the Paris fashion house, raised funds for Oasis Haven, an orphanage based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its vision is “to care for abandoned children, place them in families and equip others to do the same,” according to its website at OasisHaven.org. The March 30 event at The Bridges included work by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who was once an African orphan.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
