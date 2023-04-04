‘Fabulous Balmain’ fundraiser held at The Bridges

Rancho Santa Fe residents held a “Fabulous Balmain” event fundraiser March 30 at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe. The event, which featured designs and models from Balmain, the Paris fashion house, raised funds for Oasis Haven, an orphanage based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its vision is “to care for abandoned children, place them in families and equip others to do the same,” according to its website at OasisHaven.org. The March 30 event at The Bridges included work by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who was once an African orphan.

Photos by Robert McKenzie