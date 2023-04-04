Advertisement
Photo Galleries

‘Fabulous Balmain’ fundraiser held at The Bridges

cm-balmain033023-02.jpg
1/12
Balmain Visual Director Matthew Vermedahl, US Ambassador Oasis Haven Orphanage Evangelique Kourie, Hostess Stephanie Kourie, UK Ambassador Oasis Haven Orphanage Pascale Kourie, Balmain Director of Merchandising Brett Kane  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-03.jpg
2/12
Balmain Visual Director Matthew Vermedahl, US Ambassador Oasis Haven Orphanage Evangelique Kourie, Hostess Stephanie Kourie, UK Ambassador Oasis Haven Orphanage Pascale Kourie, Balmain Director of Merchandising Brett Kane  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-12.jpg
3/12
cm-balmain033023-12.jpg  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-01.jpg
4/12
Sandy Mossy, Chanelle Garrett, Maria Delgado  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-08.jpg
5/12
Balmain top handle quilted leather bag  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-11.jpg
6/12
Abeer Hage, Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-05.jpg
7/12
Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker, Nicole Frank  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-10.jpg
8/12
Abeer Hage, Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-04.jpg
9/12
Balmain US Events and Client Development Manager Paige Sloniker, Nicole Frank  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-06.jpg
10/12
Balmain Melrose Store Director Kevin Harris, Balmain West Coast Merchandising Visual Manager David Tran  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-07.jpg
11/12
Collection of Balmain designer bags  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-balmain033023-09.jpg
12/12
Balmain shoes on display  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Rancho Santa Fe residents held a “Fabulous Balmain” event fundraiser March 30 at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe. The event, which featured designs and models from Balmain, the Paris fashion house, raised funds for Oasis Haven, an orphanage based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Its vision is “to care for abandoned children, place them in families and equip others to do the same,” according to its website at OasisHaven.org. The March 30 event at The Bridges included work by Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who was once an African orphan.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement