Advertisement
Photo Galleries

RSF Education Foundation hosts Father-Daughter Dance

cm-rowfddanc-2304-027.jpg
1/40
Joe and Gia Gaudio; Dave and Sloan Harris; Jose and Penelope Arrieta; Mark, Samantha, and Elizabeth Chaconas; Mark-Paul and Lachlyn Gosselaar; Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-029.jpg
2/40
Shireen, Justin, and Sahar Sabouri 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-019.jpg
3/40
Rachel and Robert Yasmeh 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-017.jpg
4/40
Shervin and Mila Nowrooz 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-026.jpg
5/40
Emerson and Taylor Cavanah 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-041.jpg
6/40
Mckenna and Eric Petersen 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-021.jpg
7/40
Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-025.jpg
8/40
Josh and Caroline Sherman 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-043.jpg
9/40
Sierra and Mark Shields 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-011.jpg
10/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-012.jpg
11/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-009.jpg
12/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-018.jpg
13/40
Shervin and Mila Nowrooz 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-005.jpg
14/40
Ryan and Layla Renner 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-007.jpg
15/40
Chloe and Ron Bornstein 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-042.jpg
16/40
Mckenna and Eric Petersen 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-024.jpg
17/40
Matt and Avani Sundblad 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-038.jpg
18/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-023.jpg
19/40
Matt and Avani Sundblad 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-022.jpg
20/40
Penelope and Jose Arrieta 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-034.jpg
21/40
Chris and Vivi Murphy 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-028.jpg
22/40
Presley and Adam Eatros 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-037.jpg
23/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-032.jpg
24/40
Steven and Madison Hughes 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-039.jpg
25/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-020.jpg
26/40
Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-030.jpg
27/40
Jerry and Sophie Spector, Greta and Roger Stadler 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-031.jpg
28/40
Jerry and Sophie Spector, Greta and Roger Stadler 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-035.jpg
29/40
Penelope, Ori, and Zoe Solomon 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-033.jpg
30/40
Steven and Madison Hughes 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-036.jpg
31/40
Londyn, Byram, and Harlow Frost 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-040.jpg
32/40
Charlie, Vaughn, and Savannah Jass 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-004.jpg
33/40
Ryan and Layla Renner 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-001.jpg
34/40
Joe and Gia Gaudio; Dave and Sloan Harris; Jose and Penelope Arrieta; Mark, Samantha, and Elizabeth Chaconas; Mark-Paul and Lachlyn Gosselaar; Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett  (jon clark)
cm-rowfddanc-2304-006.jpg
35/40
Chloe and Ron Bornstein 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-008.jpg
36/40
Olivia, Sebastian, and Nicole Chaitas 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-013.jpg
37/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-010.jpg
38/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-016.jpg
39/40
Alex and Brooklynn Bates 
cm-rowfddanc-2304-002.jpg
40/40
Sydney and Brent Noon 
Share

The RSF Education Foundation hosted the annual Father-Daughter Dance March 24. R. Roger Rowe daughters and their dads, or special family members/friends, danced the night away surrounded by beautiful decorations at the Secret Garden/RSFGarden Club. The event, chaired by Robin Jass and Lauren Frost, was heavily attended, and all attendees had a wonderful time making special memories for years to come.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement