RSF Education Foundation hosts Father-Daughter Dance
1/40
Joe and Gia Gaudio; Dave and Sloan Harris; Jose and Penelope Arrieta; Mark, Samantha, and Elizabeth Chaconas; Mark-Paul and Lachlyn Gosselaar; Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett
2/40
Shireen, Justin, and Sahar Sabouri
3/40
Rachel and Robert Yasmeh
4/40
Shervin and Mila Nowrooz
5/40
Emerson and Taylor Cavanah
6/40
Mckenna and Eric Petersen
7/40
Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett
8/40
Josh and Caroline Sherman
9/40
Sierra and Mark Shields
10/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
11/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
12/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
13/40
Shervin and Mila Nowrooz
14/40
Ryan and Layla Renner
15/40
Chloe and Ron Bornstein
16/40
Mckenna and Eric Petersen
17/40
Matt and Avani Sundblad
18/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
19/40
Matt and Avani Sundblad
20/40
Penelope and Jose Arrieta
21/40
Chris and Vivi Murphy
22/40
Presley and Adam Eatros
23/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
24/40
Steven and Madison Hughes
25/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
26/40
Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett
27/40
Jerry and Sophie Spector, Greta and Roger Stadler
28/40
Jerry and Sophie Spector, Greta and Roger Stadler
29/40
Penelope, Ori, and Zoe Solomon
30/40
Steven and Madison Hughes
31/40
Londyn, Byram, and Harlow Frost
32/40
Charlie, Vaughn, and Savannah Jass
33/40
Ryan and Layla Renner
34/40
Joe and Gia Gaudio; Dave and Sloan Harris; Jose and Penelope Arrieta; Mark, Samantha, and Elizabeth Chaconas; Mark-Paul and Lachlyn Gosselaar; Todd, Brooke, and Reese Bennett (jon clark)
35/40
Chloe and Ron Bornstein
36/40
Olivia, Sebastian, and Nicole Chaitas
37/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
38/40
R. Roger Rowe School Father-Daughter Dance 2023
39/40
Alex and Brooklynn Bates
40/40
Sydney and Brent Noon
Share
The RSF Education Foundation hosted the annual Father-Daughter Dance March 24. R. Roger Rowe daughters and their dads, or special family members/friends, danced the night away surrounded by beautiful decorations at the Secret Garden/RSFGarden Club. The event, chaired by Robin Jass and Lauren Frost, was heavily attended, and all attendees had a wonderful time making special memories for years to come.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.