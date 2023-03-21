RSF Rotary members ‘Pick it Forward’

Advertisement
It was a successful day of orange picking by the Rotarians, friends, and family!  (Robert_McKenzie)
Seeds of Hope (www.SeedsofHopesd.org) Founder and President Melissa Drake, and some of the African refugee volunteers  (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego Downtown Evening Rotarian Nadia Jose Marmanillo, Maya, Nicole Banks, Ethan, Tom Koss  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chief Assistant District Governor Susan Callahan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kerry Vinci, Interact Rotarian Shane, Tiffany Vinci, Ivy, Interact Rotarian Jake  (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego Downtown Evening Rotarians Nora Vasquez, Patti Casillas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mark and Alina Katz, with Adam  (Robert_McKenzie)
Edie and Danny Cappiello  (Robert_McKenzie)
Indira Singh, Ray Taraz, Heather Manion, Luis Carranza  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brett Payne, Social co-chair/Secretary/President nominee Jerah Payne, San Diego Downtown Evening Rotarian Dulce Cazares, RSF Rotary President Paulette Britton, Community Outreach Chair Robin Chappelow  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chief Assistant District Governor Susan Callahan, San Diego Downtown Evening Rotary President Maryzella Juaez-Uribe  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda Martinson, Andree Hettena  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heather Manion  (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego Downtown Evening Rotarian Nadia Jose Marmanillo, Maya, Nicole Banks, Ethan, Tom Koss  (Robert_McKenzie)
Angela Pirtle, Hal Baerg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Andree Hettena  (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego Downtown Evening Rotarians Nora Vasquez, Patti Casillas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club members held a “Pick it Forward” philanthropic event March 18 at the Lilian Rice estate in Rancho Santa Fe. RSF Rotary members and guests picked oranges at the estate which were then placed in trucks and delivered to St. Andrew’s Food Bank in Encinitas. Participants enjoyed a picnic lunch after their project was complete.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

