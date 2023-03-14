North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary holds ‘Date Night for a Cause’ fundraiser
Atomic Groove plays an instrumental set as guests arrive
Sharla Coyle, Natalie Emerson, Harriet Bossenbroek, Teresa Leitstein, Vicki Mata (jon clark)
Samantha Duffy, Olivia Shelby
Maria and Tom Allen (jon clark)
Lisa Hadzicki, Dr. Tia Hubbard (jon clark)
Ashley Wilson, Elizabeth Valley (jon clark)
Olivia Shelby, Samantha Duffy (jon clark)
Zoren Djordjevich reviews the silent auction items (jon clark)
Gene Campbell, Paulo Munos (jon clark)
Allison Andrews Canter, Nikita Avalos (jon clark)
Greg and Lori Moll (jon clark)
Gordana Djordjevich, Shellie Torstensson (jon clark)
Auctioneer Clint Bell and Alex Repola
Teresa Leitstein, Lisa Campbell (jon clark)
Todd and Colleen Mertes
Sandy Mubarak, Kristi and Michael Levy, Scott Mubarak (jon clark)
Shahla Houdaji, Craig Cornell (jon clark)
Sonia Lopez, Peter and Catherine Newton (jon clark)
Atomic Groove plays an instrumental set as guests arrive (jon clark)
Diana and Charles Hendricks, Julie Turner, Mike Kummer (jon clark)
Auctioneer Clint Bell and Alex Repola (jon clark)
Ryan Chien, Lisa Remington (jon clark)
Teri Swette, Stephanie Neill (jon clark)
The North Coast Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary held the 11th Annual “Date Night for a Cause” March 11 at the Belly Up Tavern. The “Ocean 11”- themed benefit event featured live music from “Atomic Groove and the Fly Girlz”, a live auction and additional drawings. The net proceeds will benefit the Orthopedics Institute and Scoliosis Research at Rady Children’s Hospital–San Diego. For more information, visit www.radysncu.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
