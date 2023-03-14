Cooper Vincik recognized at Eagle Court of Honor event for achieving Eagle Scout rank

Cooper Vincik has attained Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. He was honored at his Eagle Court of Honor on March 12 at the Village Church. Family, friends and members of RSF Troop 766 were in attendance to celebrate his achievement which is the culmination of many years of dedication, service and leadership to the troop and the community. He received two Silver Palms which represent 30 merit badges beyond those required for Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, Cooper created a Toddler Garden for the Village Preschool with planters and a fence. His leadership has included being Senior Patrol Leader and he currently holds the position of Jr. Assistant Scoutmaster. Cooper is a senior at Cathedral Catholic High School and will graduate in May. He will study film production at Santa Barbara City College in the fall.

Photos by Jon Clark