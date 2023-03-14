Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Cooper Vincik recognized at Eagle Court of Honor event for achieving Eagle Scout rank

cm-eaglesco-2303-014.jpg
1/21
Scouts lead the Pledge of Allegiance 
cm-eaglesco-2303-010.jpg
2/21
Beth Vincik, Jean Cooper, Cooper Vincik, Brian Vincik 
cm-eaglesco-2303-019.jpg
3/21
Cooper Vincik, Scoutmaster Tom Vieira, Aarav Sinha 
cm-eaglesco-2303-015.jpg
4/21
Friends of Cooper recall stories of their camping trips 
cm-eaglesco-2303-012.jpg
5/21
Loren Vieira and Kane Chakamian get ready for the color guard 
cm-eaglesco-2303-009.jpg
6/21
Jon Meinert, Dylan Arnold, Max Meinert 
cm-eaglesco-2303-013.jpg
7/21
The color guard gets ready for their entrance 
cm-eaglesco-2303-018.jpg
8/21
Jon Meinert speaks of Cooper’s accomplishments 
cm-eaglesco-2303-021.jpg
9/21
Cooper Vincik is congratulated by Scoutmaster Tom Vieira 
cm-eaglesco-2303-016.jpg
10/21
A special cake for Cooper Vincik’s Eagle Scout ceremony 
cm-eaglesco-2303-008.jpg
11/21
Madelyn Basinet, Cooper Vincik, Andres Marino, Ben Liu, Alex Eiguren, Samir Dessouki 
cm-eaglesco-2303-017.jpg
12/21
Friends of Cooper recall stories of their camping trips 
cm-eaglesco-2303-020.jpg
13/21
All Eagle Scouts in attendance say the Boy Scout Oath 
cm-eaglesco-2303-011.jpg
14/21
Beth Vincik, Jean Cooper, Cooper Vincik, Brian Vincik 
cm-eaglesco-2303-002.jpg
15/21
Ryan Shakiba, Cooper Vincik  (jon clark)
cm-eaglesco-2303-001.jpg
16/21
Madelyn Basinet, Cooper Vincik, Andres Marino, Ben Liu, Alex Eiguren, Samir Dessouki  (jon clark)
cm-eaglesco-2303-004.jpg
17/21
Loren Vieira, Kane Chakamian, Levi Stratton, Wyatt Stratton  (jon clark)
cm-eaglesco-2303-003.jpg
18/21
Beth Vincik, Jean Cooper, Cooper Vincik, Brian Vincik  (jon clark)
cm-eaglesco-2303-005.jpg
19/21
Aarav Sinha, Kane Chakamian  (jon clark)
cm-eaglesco-2303-007.jpg
20/21
Cooper Vincik, Scoutmaster Tom Vieira, Aarav Sinha  (jon clark)
cm-eaglesco-2303-006.jpg
21/21
Levi Stratton, Scoutmaster Tom Vieira  (jon clark)
Share

Cooper Vincik has attained Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout. He was honored at his Eagle Court of Honor on March 12 at the Village Church. Family, friends and members of RSF Troop 766 were in attendance to celebrate his achievement which is the culmination of many years of dedication, service and leadership to the troop and the community. He received two Silver Palms which represent 30 merit badges beyond those required for Eagle Scout. For his Eagle Scout project, Cooper created a Toddler Garden for the Village Preschool with planters and a fence. His leadership has included being Senior Patrol Leader and he currently holds the position of Jr. Assistant Scoutmaster. Cooper is a senior at Cathedral Catholic High School and will graduate in May. He will study film production at Santa Barbara City College in the fall.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement