RSF Education Foundation hosts mother-son event

cm-rsfkick-2302-032.jpg
1/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-018.jpg
2/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-023.jpg
3/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-005.jpg
4/33
Robin Jass, Karalee Eatros, Katherine Zabloudil, Courtney Svajian, Katie Crecion  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-007.jpg
5/33
Reka Kiss, Anatam Kaur, Nadelle and Holden Kijewski  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-002.jpg
6/33
Kristin Helms, Jennifer Valenine, Shalice Rich  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-001.jpg
7/33
Nikki Squires, Rebecca Biestman, Karalee Eatros, Nicole Gleeson  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-016.jpg
8/33
Mercedes McNab, Laura Fermanian, Kameron Comstock, Kristin Helms  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-014.jpg
9/33
Nicole Gleeson, Hannah Donovan with Slate and Talon, Katherine Zabloudil, Erica Conger  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-003.jpg
10/33
Kristin Helms, Jennifer Valenine, Shalice Rich  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-006.jpg
11/33
Robin Jass, Karalee Eatros, Katherine Zabloudil, Courtney Svajian, Katie Crecion  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-029.jpg
12/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-004.jpg
13/33
Erica Conger, Nicole Juneau, Stacy Bahrambleygui  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-011.jpg
14/33
Haley and Duke Miller  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-008.jpg
15/33
Reka Kiss, Anatam Kaur, Nadelle and Holden Kijewski  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-015.jpg
16/33
Mercedes McNab, Laura Fermanian, Kameron Comstock, Kristin Helms  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-010.jpg
17/33
Emme and Taylor Cavanah  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-012.jpg
18/33
Rebecca and Alex Francois  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-013.jpg
19/33
Danielle and Grant Morrow  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-009.jpg
20/33
Katie and Jack Dixon  (jon clark)
cm-rsfkick-2302-033.jpg
21/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-022.jpg
22/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-020.jpg
23/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-025.jpg
24/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-027.jpg
25/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-017.jpg
26/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-028.jpg
27/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-034.jpg
28/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-026.jpg
29/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-031.jpg
30/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-019.jpg
31/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
cm-rsfkick-2302-030.jpg
32/33
K-8 Principal Megan Loh with her sons 
cm-rsfkick-2302-021.jpg
33/33
The 2023 Mother-Son Kickball Tournament at R. Roger Rowe School 
The RSF Education Foundation hosted its annual mother-son event March 3 for all R. Roger Rowe School students K-8. The event was a kickball tournament for mothers, sons and other special family members and friends to participate in friendly competition with and against each other. The participants were treated to popsicles and snacks at the afternoon event. The successful event was organized by Katie Crecion, Courtney Svajian, and R. Roger Rowe’s own Coach Julie Green.

This year the RSFEF has pledged to raise $1 million for the district. RSFEF annual fundraising provides approximately 9% of the district’s operating budget and is the second largest source of revenue for the district after property taxes. The RSFEF annual grant helps fund the district’s individualized instruction, enrichment offerings, and specialized teachers with advanced credentials for all K-8 students. For more information about the RSF Education Foundation, contact RSFEF Co-Chair Kate Butler at chair@rsfef.org

Photos by Jon Clark

