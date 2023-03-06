RSF Little League Opening Day Festival and Home Run Derby
1/30
Majors Dodgers (jon clark)
2/30
Nolan Longhurst sings the National Anthem at the RSFLL opening day 2023
3/30
RSFLL volunteers Tim O’Donovan, president Bob Willingham, Marc Van Hoose
4/30
Guest speaker former MLB player Steve Finlay tells the players about his start in Little League
5/30
The guest speaker was 19-year MLB veteran Steve Finlay
6/30
7/30
Volunteers Nick DeLuca and Debbie Dorsee
8/30
Tball Angels
9/30
Event co-chair Tim O’Donovan announces each team as they enter the field (jon clark)
10/30
11/30
Volunteers Nick DeLuca and Debbie Dorsee (jon clark)
12/30
AA Blue Jays (jon clark)
13/30
Tball Giants (jon clark)
14/30
AAA Padres (jon clark)
15/30
AAA Pirates (jon clark)
16/30
Single A Blue Jays (jon clark)
17/30
AA Angels (jon clark)
18/30
Rancho Santa Fe Little League opening day 2023 (jon clark)
19/30
Single A Yankees (jon clark)
20/30
21/30
22/30
23/30
24/30
Majors Royals (jon clark)
25/30
26/30
Single A Padres (jon clark)
27/30
Tball Yankees (jon clark)
28/30
Single A Giants (jon clark)
29/30
AA Yankees and AAA Padres (jon clark)
30/30
RSF Little League kicked off its 2023 spring season March 4 at Rancho Santa Fe Sports field with an “Opening Day Festival and Home Run Derby”. The event included a variety of activities, food, music and a Derby competition. Visit www.rsfll.com for more information.
Photos by Jon Clark
