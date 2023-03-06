Advertisement
RSF Little League Opening Day Festival and Home Run Derby

cm-rsfllopn-2302-002.jpg
1/30
Majors Dodgers  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-028.jpg
2/30
Nolan Longhurst sings the National Anthem at the RSFLL opening day 2023 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-024.jpg
3/30
RSFLL volunteers Tim O’Donovan, president Bob Willingham, Marc Van Hoose 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-030.jpg
4/30
Guest speaker former MLB player Steve Finlay tells the players about his start in Little League 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-029.jpg
5/30
The guest speaker was 19-year MLB veteran Steve Finlay 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-027.jpg
6/30
Nolan Longhurst sings the National Anthem at the RSFLL opening day 2023 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-025.jpg
7/30
Volunteers Nick DeLuca and Debbie Dorsee 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-026.jpg
8/30
Tball Angels 
cm-rsfllopn-2302-021.jpg
9/30
Event co-chair Tim O’Donovan announces each team as they enter the field  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-019.jpg
10/30
Majors Dodgers  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-004.jpg
11/30
Volunteers Nick DeLuca and Debbie Dorsee  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-001.jpg
12/30
AA Blue Jays  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-005.jpg
13/30
Tball Giants  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-016.jpg
14/30
AAA Padres  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-017.jpg
15/30
AAA Pirates  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-012.jpg
16/30
Single A Blue Jays  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-013.jpg
17/30
AA Angels  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-007.jpg
18/30
Rancho Santa Fe Little League opening day 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-010.jpg
19/30
Single A Yankees  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-023.jpg
20/30
Nolan Longhurst sings the National Anthem at the RSFLL opening day 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-020.jpg
21/30
Majors Dodgers  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-022.jpg
22/30
Nolan Longhurst sings the National Anthem at the RSFLL opening day 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-015.jpg
23/30
Rancho Santa Fe Little League opening day 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-018.jpg
24/30
Majors Royals  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-008.jpg
25/30
Rancho Santa Fe Little League opening day 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-011.jpg
26/30
Single A Padres  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-006.jpg
27/30
Tball Yankees  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-009.jpg
28/30
Single A Giants  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-014.jpg
29/30
AA Yankees and AAA Padres  (jon clark)
cm-rsfllopn-2302-003.jpg
30/30
RSFLL volunteers Tim O’Donovan, president Bob Willingham, Marc Van Hoose  (jon clark)
RSF Little League kicked off its 2023 spring season March 4 at Rancho Santa Fe Sports field with an “Opening Day Festival and Home Run Derby”. The event included a variety of activities, food, music and a Derby competition. Visit www.rsfll.com for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

