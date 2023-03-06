Advertisement
Destination Motown Gala benefit for Canyon Crest Academy

Ying Yang, Patricia Storey (Asst Principal), Garry Thornton (Asst Principal), Brett (CCA Principal) and Claire Killeen  (jon clark)
Carol Chang, Kimberly McSherry, Julie Bronstein  (jon clark)
Anjalica Sharma, Dhaval Sejpal  (jon clark)
Jeff and Colleen Henckels, Timothy Stiven  (jon clark)
Nancy Coker, Jeannine Marquie, Nancy Pratt  (jon clark)
David and Bridgette Poole  (jon clark)
Robert May, Candis Paule  (jon clark)
Scott Steeves, Suzanne Marmion  (jon clark)
Diana and Mark Knickrehm, Garry Thornton (Asst Principal), Tracy Sheffer, Terry Galka  (jon clark)
The Chen family  (jon clark)
Fannia Castellanos, Hamzah Kerdi  (jon clark)
Josh and Claudia Kawaii  (jon clark)
Damian and Crystal DeMarco  (jon clark)
Rajesh and Marianne Menon  (jon clark)
Mariana and David Crawford  (jon clark)
Katie Dominguez, Lisa Adlam  (jon clark)
Elizabeth Chen, Joanne Couvrette  (jon clark)
Liliana Bruce, Craig and Shelly Gross  (jon clark)
Brian and Kris Gotta  (jon clark)
Richard and Yvette Roberts  (jon clark)
Travis Sevilla, Jeannine Marquie  (jon clark)
Assistant Principal Garry Thornton, Colleen and Jeff Henckels  (jon clark)
The Canyon Crest Academy Foundation presented the Destination Motown Gala March 4 at the CCA Proscenium. The group Uptown performed classic soul and R&B melodies at the event so guests could gather to celebrate the music of Motown and support the students of CCA.

The event also featured a live and online auction, great food, entertainment by CCA students, and more. For more information on the CCA Foundation or to donate online visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

