RSF Rotary members tour remodeled museum, donate to nonprofit
Cindy Wuthrich, Ellen Greenhill, Jackie Osborne Fisher, Tatiana Novick, Carrie Woodland, Kimberly Kassner (Vincent Andrunas)
Elizabeth Christensen (RSF Rotary past president), Jerah Payne (RSF Rotary co-social chair and secretary), Sophia Alsadek (RSF Rotary co-social chair and media contact), Kathryn Kanjo (David C. Copley director/CEO of MCA-SD), Edie Nehls (RSF Rotarian and Chief advancement officer of MCA-SD) (Vincent Andrunas)
Judy Rowles (RSF Rotary grants chair), Diane Cox, Mary Murray, Robin Chappelow (RSF Rotary community outreach), Teri Swette (RSF Rotary community outreach) (Vincent Andrunas)
Check presentation: Teri Swette (RSF Rotary community outreach), Diane Cox (co-founder of Just In Time for Foster Youth, event beneficiary), Robin Chappelow (RSF Rotary community outreach), Paulette Britton (RSF Rotary president) (Vincent Andrunas)
Kristoffer Kelly, Steven Smith, Denise Mueller, Scott Endsley, Michael Boever (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Koss, Ray Taraz, Mark Katz (Vincent Andrunas)
Kelly Hiekel, Luis Vega (she’s his grandmother!) (Vincent Andrunas)
Jill King, Luis Carranza, Lisa Kern (Vincent Andrunas)
Steven King, Vassya Valentino (Vincent Andrunas)
Singer/saxophonist “Dani L” providing live entertainment (Vincent Andrunas)
Judy Hawley, singer/saxophonist “Dani L”, Charles Hawley, Will Chappelow (Vincent Andrunas)
Amy Wynne, Julie Krome, Eli Feghali (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzie Callahan, Peter Tomson, Lori Feghali, Barbara Chamizo, Margot Wallace (Vincent Andrunas)
Kathryn Kanjo (David C. Copley director/CEO of MCA-SD)n leads guests on a tour of the museum’s galleries (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Stefanko, Nelida Amarante, Katherine Foster, Rand Christensen (Vincent Andrunas)
Singer/saxophonist “Dani L” providing live entertainment (Vincent Andrunas)
Alina Katz, Marina Smith, Kelly Hiekel, Eliza Friedman, Kristi Pieper (Vincent Andrunas)
Rancho Santa Fe Rotary members held their monthly social Feb. 22 at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla where they received a tour of the newly remodeled museum. Members also made a donation presentation to Diane Cox, co-founder of Just In Time for Foster Youth, the event beneficiary. Visit www.rsfrotary.com for more information on RSF Rotary.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
