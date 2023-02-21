USC Trojan League Associates of San Diego County Winter Meeting
1/9
Nancy Miller, Lynne Wheeler, Shelly Atkinson (Robert_McKenzie)
2/9
Tracey Brandon, Pat Price, Nancy Miller, Laura Rangel (Robert_McKenzie)
3/9
Betsy McKibbin, Patti Holmes (Robert_McKenzie)
4/9
Jennifer Handler, Nancy Anderson, Sally Oxley, Teddi Tindall (Robert_McKenzie)
5/9
Bobbi Warren, Nancy Seidel, Candace Leeds-Sears (Robert_McKenzie)
6/9
Mary Lee Brendsel, Ana Christopher (Robert_McKenzie)
7/9
Cathy Scott, Melanie Scott, Helen Nordan (Robert_McKenzie)
8/9
Justine Shayman, Sophia Alsadek, Susan Richman, TLASDC President Gina Mell, Past President Cinda Lucas (Robert_McKenzie)
9/9
The meeting is called to order (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
The USC Trojan League Associates of San Diego County (TLASDC) held its winter meeting on Valentine’s Day at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.
The event featured guest speaker Marni Freedman, who led a memoir workshop. Freedman is a USC alum and an award-winning writer.
The Trojan League Associates of San Diego County “is a social and scholarship fundraising group of women who support the prominence, history, traditions and accomplishments of The University of Southern California,” according to the organization’s website at trojanleaguesandiego.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.