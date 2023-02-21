USC Trojan League Associates of San Diego County Winter Meeting

The USC Trojan League Associates of San Diego County (TLASDC) held its winter meeting on Valentine’s Day at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club.

The event featured guest speaker Marni Freedman, who led a memoir workshop. Freedman is a USC alum and an award-winning writer.

The Trojan League Associates of San Diego County “is a social and scholarship fundraising group of women who support the prominence, history, traditions and accomplishments of The University of Southern California,” according to the organization’s website at trojanleaguesandiego.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie