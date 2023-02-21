Community Concerts of RSF event features Atlantic City Boys

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe held a concert featuring the Atlantic City Boys on Feb. 17 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy the accomplished band’s rock-n-roll harmonies made famous by popular singers and groups. Fun songs of the evening were many from Neil Diamond, the most popular, for example, “Sweet Caroline,” also The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” and Frankie Valli tunes such as “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

The event also included great food, wine sponsored by Northern Trust, plus other beverages and desserts at intermission.

For more information on upcoming concerts visit www.ccrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

