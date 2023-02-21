Advertisement
Community Concerts of RSF event features Atlantic City Boys

cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-029.jpg
1/29
The Atlantic City Boys: Zach Simpson, Peter Zicky, Sammy Pawlak, Jeremy James 
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-027.jpg
2/29
Ray Terhune, Michael Dyer, Tracey Franks, Kathie Terhune 
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-025.jpg
3/29
Art and Sandy Yayanos 
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-031.jpg
4/29
Chuck and Gail Kendall, Sue Perez 
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-028.jpg
5/29
Penny Nicholas, Bibbi Herrmann 
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-026.jpg
6/29
Nancy O'Neal, Marty Glick 
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-004.jpg
7/29
Community Concerts February 2023  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-009.jpg
8/29
Cookie Britton, Madeline Rippo  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-013.jpg
9/29
Virginia Chasey, Jim and Alyce Ashcraft  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-014.jpg
10/29
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-012.jpg
11/29
Bonnie Colbourne, Sharrie Woods  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-019.jpg
12/29
Brenda and Roly Bryant  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-008.jpg
13/29
Ray Terhune, Michael Dyer, Tracey Franks, Kathie Terhune  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-010.jpg
14/29
Kent Johnson, Betty Araposthathis, Ji Shaoquan  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-002.jpg
15/29
David Engelman, Paul Thomas, Ann Thomas, Sherry Engelman  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-018.jpg
16/29
Liz and Geoff Boyes  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-024.jpg
17/29
Chuck and Gail Kendall, Sue Perez  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-020.jpg
18/29
John Tanner, Roger Kuppinger  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-023.jpg
19/29
The Atlantic City Boys: Zach Simpson, Peter Zicky, Sammy Pawlak, Jeremy James  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-021.jpg
20/29
Patrick and Helen Galvin, Susan and Dan Hayes  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-022.jpg
21/29
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-016.jpg
22/29
Angela Hitch, Ginny Van Meter, Jan Parks  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-006.jpg
23/29
Barbara Adams, Angie Aladray  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-001.jpg
24/29
Steve and Diane Lyman  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-015.jpg
25/29
Dwight Davis, Susan Bergquist  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-017.jpg
26/29
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-005.jpg
27/29
Roger Kuppinger, Ann Rible  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-007.jpg
28/29
Art and Sandy Yayanos  (jon clark)
cm-rsfcrtacb-2302-011.jpg
29/29
Frederick Hein, Barbara Reuer, Ann Hein  (jon clark)
Share

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe held a concert featuring the Atlantic City Boys on Feb. 17 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy the accomplished band’s rock-n-roll harmonies made famous by popular singers and groups. Fun songs of the evening were many from Neil Diamond, the most popular, for example, “Sweet Caroline,” also The Monkees’ “I’m a Believer,” and Frankie Valli tunes such as “Can’t Take My Eyes off of You” and “My Eyes Adored You.”

The event also included great food, wine sponsored by Northern Trust, plus other beverages and desserts at intermission.

For more information on upcoming concerts visit www.ccrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

