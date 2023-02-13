Tea 3 Foundation holds ‘Queen of Hearts’ benefit for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Tea 3 Foundation hosted “Queen of Hearts”, a fundraising event on Feb. 11 to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse. The event featured a concert by The Killer Dueling Pianos.

“The Tea3 Foundation is excited to expand the fundraising commitment made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County for their ‘Community Mentoring Programs for At-Promise Youth’”, said Sandra Den Ujil, Tea3 Foundation president in a news release. “Their programs strive to stimulate and prepare the children in our community facing the greatest need, to succeed and thrive in their lives.”

For more information, visit www.sdbigs.org and www.tea3foundation.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas