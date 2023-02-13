Somich Design Boutique Opening Celebration held in RSF

An Opening Celebration was held Feb. 8 at Somich Design Boutique in the Rancho Santa Fe Village. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy an evening of sips and bites while exploring Somich Design Boutique’s newly curated collection of goods from furniture to gifts, to home decor and more. Somich Design Boutique is located at 6024B Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit somichdesign.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie