Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Somich Design Boutique Opening Celebration held in RSF

cm-somich020823-17.jpg
1/23
Michelle Mathis, Firouzeh Tirandazi, Hiba Graham  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-08.jpg
2/23
Sandra Guirguis, Adam Mucci, Kathleen Schreiber, Felicia Vieira, Michelle Mathis, Shauna Nuzzo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-26.jpg
3/23
Sophia Alsadek, Jackie Osborne Fisher  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-05.jpg
4/23
Somich Design Boutique (www.somichdesign.com) junior designer/retail buyer Mia Monahogios, lead designer/owner Tami Somich  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-07.jpg
5/23
Somich Design lead designer/owner Tami Somich  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-06.jpg
6/23
Somich Design lead designer/owner Tami Somich  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-22.jpg
7/23
Lauren Mishurda checks out the beautiful children’s selection with Somich Design Boutique (www.somichdesign.com) junior designer/retail buyer Mia Monahogios  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-20.jpg
8/23
Somich Design Boutique displays  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-24.jpg
9/23
Somich Design Boutique displays  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-09.jpg
10/23
Plantology CEO/Creative designer Roxy Najafian (www.plantologydesign.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-23.jpg
11/23
Guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-13.jpg
12/23
Guests check out the new boutique located at 6024B Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-10.jpg
13/23
Surrounded by Plantology’s unique plant creations are Fred Najafian and Plantology CEO/Creative designer Roxy Najafian (www.plantologydesign.com), Realtor/Entrepreneur Delorine Jackson, Mitchell’s Floor Coverings (www.GetFloored.com) sales consultant Gabriel Torres  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-19.jpg
14/23
Somich Design Boutique displays  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-21.jpg
15/23
Somich Design Boutique displays  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-11.jpg
16/23
Jeanne Ranglas, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta with Juliette  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-14.jpg
17/23
Stevie and Maggie Berman  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-03.jpg
18/23
Sam and Jessie Hoeck  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-01.jpg
19/23
Lauren Livingston, Khaki Wennstrom, Deanna Ingalls, Sophia Fox  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-02.jpg
20/23
Sam and Jessie Hoeck  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-04.jpg
21/23
Robin Conant, Melissa Clemens  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-15.jpg
22/23
Stevie and Maggie Berman  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-somich020823-25.jpg
23/23
Designer Alex Brook peruses the offerings in Mitchell’s Floor Coverings area  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

An Opening Celebration was held Feb. 8 at Somich Design Boutique in the Rancho Santa Fe Village. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy an evening of sips and bites while exploring Somich Design Boutique’s newly curated collection of goods from furniture to gifts, to home decor and more. Somich Design Boutique is located at 6024B Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit somichdesign.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement