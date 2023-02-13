Somich Design Boutique Opening Celebration held in RSF
1/23
Michelle Mathis, Firouzeh Tirandazi, Hiba Graham (Robert_McKenzie)
2/23
Sandra Guirguis, Adam Mucci, Kathleen Schreiber, Felicia Vieira, Michelle Mathis, Shauna Nuzzo (Robert_McKenzie)
3/23
Sophia Alsadek, Jackie Osborne Fisher (Robert_McKenzie)
4/23
Somich Design Boutique (www.somichdesign.com) junior designer/retail buyer Mia Monahogios, lead designer/owner Tami Somich (Robert_McKenzie)
5/23
Somich Design lead designer/owner Tami Somich (Robert_McKenzie)
6/23
Somich Design lead designer/owner Tami Somich (Robert_McKenzie)
7/23
Lauren Mishurda checks out the beautiful children’s selection with Somich Design Boutique (www.somichdesign.com) junior designer/retail buyer Mia Monahogios (Robert_McKenzie)
8/23
Somich Design Boutique displays (Robert_McKenzie)
9/23
Somich Design Boutique displays (Robert_McKenzie)
10/23
Plantology CEO/Creative designer Roxy Najafian (www.plantologydesign.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
11/23
Guests (Robert_McKenzie)
12/23
Guests check out the new boutique located at 6024B Paseo Delicias in Rancho Santa Fe (Robert_McKenzie)
13/23
Surrounded by Plantology’s unique plant creations are Fred Najafian and Plantology CEO/Creative designer Roxy Najafian (www.plantologydesign.com), Realtor/Entrepreneur Delorine Jackson, Mitchell’s Floor Coverings (www.GetFloored.com) sales consultant Gabriel Torres (Robert_McKenzie)
14/23
Somich Design Boutique displays (Robert_McKenzie)
15/23
Somich Design Boutique displays (Robert_McKenzie)
16/23
Jeanne Ranglas, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta with Juliette (Robert_McKenzie)
17/23
Stevie and Maggie Berman (Robert_McKenzie)
18/23
Sam and Jessie Hoeck (Robert_McKenzie)
19/23
Lauren Livingston, Khaki Wennstrom, Deanna Ingalls, Sophia Fox (Robert_McKenzie)
20/23
Sam and Jessie Hoeck (Robert_McKenzie)
21/23
Robin Conant, Melissa Clemens (Robert_McKenzie)
22/23
Stevie and Maggie Berman (Robert_McKenzie)
23/23
Designer Alex Brook peruses the offerings in Mitchell’s Floor Coverings area (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
An Opening Celebration was held Feb. 8 at Somich Design Boutique in the Rancho Santa Fe Village. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy an evening of sips and bites while exploring Somich Design Boutique’s newly curated collection of goods from furniture to gifts, to home decor and more. Somich Design Boutique is located at 6024B Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit somichdesign.com for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
