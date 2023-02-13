Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Ribbon-cutting event in Del Mar celebrates Barry Estates office opening

cm-barryest-2302-016.jpg
1/21
Sean and Jason Barry cut the ribbon to their new office space  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-013.jpg
2/21
Ann Stowe, Marzena Poniatowska  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-021.jpg
3/21
Jason and Sean Barry 
cm-barryest-2302-019.jpg
4/21
Jason and Sean Barry 
cm-barryest-2302-020.jpg
5/21
Jason and Sean Barry 
cm-barryest-2302-022.jpg
6/21
Ann Stowe, Marzena Poniatowska 
cm-barryest-2302-002.jpg
7/21
Rannie Greer, Carson Bishov, Kristin Fitzpatrick  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-009.jpg
8/21
Catherine McBee, Beth Davidson  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-003.jpg
9/21
Rannie Greer, Carson Bishov, Kristin Fitzpatrick  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-004.jpg
10/21
Kendra Gibilisco, Nicole Anderson  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-011.jpg
11/21
Jason and Sean Barry  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-006.jpg
12/21
Susie Mikolajewski, Jason Barry, Laurie Jabbar  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-018.jpg
13/21
Sean and Jason Barry hold a certificate of recognition presented by a representative from State Assembly member Tasha Boerner Horvath  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-015.jpg
14/21
Tanner Prenovost and Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-015.jpg
15/21
Tanner Prenovost and Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-010.jpg
16/21
Carolyn Weatherford, Laurie Jabbar, Nicole Anderson  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-001.jpg
17/21
Isaac Wright, Sean Barry  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-017.jpg
18/21
Sean and Jason Barry cut the ribbon to their new office space  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-008.jpg
19/21
Allison Naui, Alan Ladan  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-014.jpg
20/21
KC Vafiadis, Jennifer McClellan  (jon clark)
cm-barryest-2302-007.jpg
21/21
Susie Mikolajewski, Jason Barry, Laurie Jabbar  (jon clark)
Share

The Del Mar Village Association hosted an official ribbon-cutting event Feb. 8 to celebrate the new office opened by Barry Estates in Del Mar at 1401 Camino Del Mar, Suite 101.

“Barry Estates is proud to have opened a new office in Del Mar to better serve its clients in the luxury coastal communities. Barry Estates consistently has been a top brokerage in the luxury markets of San Diego with over $1 billion in sales in 2021 and $950 million in sales in 2022. The company prides itself on its unique connection to the communities it serves, its talented agents, and its family ownership.” --Barry Estates

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement