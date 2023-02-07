114th anniversary Charity Ball
The Charity Ball held its 114th Ball, “Come Fly with Me”, on Feb. 4 at the Hotel del Coronado. Chaired by Danitza Villanueva, this year’s signature, black-tie event was a special night of celebration in support of the Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital- San Diego, a department that provides services of health and well-being to abused, neglected, and traumatized children and their families.
The event included a reception, dinner, dancing, entertainment and more.
For more information, visit www.radyfoundation.org
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
