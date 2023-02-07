Advertisement
114th anniversary Charity Ball

Charity Ball chair Danitza Villanueva addresses the guests at the VIP reception  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tim Rupe, Vicki and Chris Eddy, Mark Stuart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Daisy and Jonathan Vargas, Frances Vargas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rene Hitt, Casey Brown, Julie Robson, Mary Alice Brady  (Vincent Andrunas)
Vince Heald and Clinton Walters, Kathryn Vaughn, Clarice and Bill Perkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ann Hill, Tim Rupe, Mark Stuart, Ellen and Jim Moxham  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Bonnie Rush, Dave Siccardi, Leta and Rick Keyes  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judge Fred and Roxi Link, Dulie and Dr. John Ahlering  (Vincent Andrunas)
Denise and John Carethers (he’s UC San Diego Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences), Cheryl Garfin, Pradeep Khosla (UC San Diego Chancellor)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kendall Chinn, Amber Astamendi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jane and Tom Fetter, Maggie Watkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Novak and Julie Cowan Novak, Kristi Pieper, Dane Pieper  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Carol and Dr. Jeff Chang  (Vincent Andrunas)
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester (presenting sponsors), Dr. Lisa Conradi (executive director, Chadwick Center at Rady Children’s Hospital, event beneficiary), Danitza Villanueva (Charity Ball chair) and Esteban Villanueva  (Vincent Andrunas)
Irina and Michael Fenison, Nancy and Steve Howard, Donna and Charles Wilson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Craig and Bridgett Brown (she’ll chair next year’s Charity Ball), Anjie and Dr. Patrick Frias (he’s Rady Children’s Hospital president/CEO)  (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Tawny Davis, Valerie Attisha, Jason Harmon  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shantel and Ricardo Berron  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kevin and Sherry Ahern, Lynne and Steve Doyle  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jon and Dee Ammon, Laura Applegate, Jim Buchanan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marc and Nancie Geller, Phylicia Cicaro-Aiken, William Pavarcus  (Vincent Andrunas)
Charity Ball chair Danitza Villanueva and husband Esteban with guests on the ballroom dance floor  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert and Tommi Adelizzi, Rosemary and Tom Rodger  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. and Lidia S. Martinez, Linda and Mel Katz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joyce Glazer, Janet Reed, Neda Safarzadeh  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ethan Richter, Elle Szymborsky, Sally and Howard Oxley, Doreen Schonbrun  (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter Farrell, Jill Mullen, Una Davis, T. Denny Sanford, Afton Sleight, Hank Nordhoff  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marc and Nancie Geller, Phylicia Cicaro-Aiken, William Pavarcus  (Vincent Andrunas)
A roomful of tasty and spicy desserts  (Vincent Andrunas)
A roomful of tasty and spicy desserts  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert and Tommi Adelizzi, Rosemary and Tom Rodger  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Ted Martinez Jr. and Lidia S. Martinez, Linda and Mel Katz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Farler, Angie Lasagna, Karina Lion, Tom Tullis, Georgia and Blair Sadler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Papa Doug and Lisa Manchester (presenting sponsors), Dr. Lisa Conradi (executive director, Chadwick Center at Rady Children’s Hospital, event beneficiary), Danitza Villanueva (Charity Ball chair) and Esteban Villanueva  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jane and Tom Fetter, Maggie Watkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob Novak and Julie Cowan Novak, Kristi Pieper, Dane Pieper  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay Jeffcoat, Joyce Gattas, Carol and Dr. Jeff Chang  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Charity Ball held its 114th Ball, “Come Fly with Me”, on Feb. 4 at the Hotel del Coronado. Chaired by Danitza Villanueva, this year’s signature, black-tie event was a special night of celebration in support of the Chadwick Center for Children & Families at Rady Children’s Hospital- San Diego, a department that provides services of health and well-being to abused, neglected, and traumatized children and their families.
The event included a reception, dinner, dancing, entertainment and more.
For more information, visit www.radyfoundation.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

