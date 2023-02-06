Many local and regional community members participated in the 14th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival held Feb. 4 at Poinsettia Park, Carlsbad. The event raises funds to support families whose children are suffering from life-threatening illnesses, diseases, and disorders. Event participants also had the chance to see a skydiving demonstration, live bands, a fun DJ, warmup with a fitness team, join a dance contest, browse vendors, experience healing mini ponies, play games, win prizes, experience inflatable jumps, and more. For more information on the Mitchell Thorp Foundation visit www.mitchellthorp.org.

Photos by Jon Clark