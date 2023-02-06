Advertisement
14th Annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk

Families helped by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation gather to share their stories 
The singing of the National Anthem was accompanied by a Color Guard 
Volunteers lead the National Anthem 
Beth and Brad Thorp present a thank you plaque to Joe Miller from sponsor Independent Finance Group 
Sky Jumpers are a tradition at the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Spirit Warrior Run/Walk 
Beth and Brad Thorp present a thank you plaque to a representative from sponsor StretchZone 
Families helped by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation gather to share their stories 
Participants in the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Spirit Warrior Run/Walk 
Beth and Brad Thorp present a thank you plaque to representatives from sponsor Ethercom 
Founders Beth and Brad Thorp thank all attendees for their participation 
Beth and Brad Thorp present a thank you plaque to representatives of the Carlsbad Unified School District 
Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn makes a donation to the Mitchell Thorp Foundation 
The start of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Spirit Warrior Run/Walk 
The start of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Spirit Warrior Run/Walk 
Stephanie Martinez, Charlotte Sutton, Claire Pallonetti  (jon clark)
The Moffitt family  (jon clark)
Stephanie Martinez, Charlotte Sutton, Claire Pallonetti  (jon clark)
The band “Doctor Doctor,” made up of physicians from Scripps Health, plays at the event  (jon clark)
Founders Beth and Brad Thorp thank all attendees for their participation  (jon clark)
The Scuteri family  (jon clark)
JV Cheer squad from Carlsbad High School  (jon clark)
The starting line of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Spirit Warrior Run/Walk  (jon clark)
Rebekah Mendoza, Tracy Burke  (jon clark)
The Leon family  (jon clark)
The Perez family  (jon clark)
Edward, Mia, and Trinity Irvine  (jon clark)
Varsity Cheer squad from Carlsbad High School  (jon clark)
The Eads family  (jon clark)
The starting line of the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Spirit Warrior Run/Walk  (jon clark)
David Burgess (left) with the Campuzano family  (jon clark)
Participants at the Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit Run/Walk at Poinsettia Park in Carlsbad  (jon clark)
Kimberly Overton and Sarah Gosselin from Team Mia  (jon clark)
Families helped by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation gather to share their stories  (jon clark)
The Roberts family  (jon clark)
Emily Lawrence, Michelle Anaya, Melinda Madden, and Roxy Beye from Team Mia  (jon clark)
Robyn Taylor, Katie Taylor  (jon clark)
The Roberts family  (jon clark)
Many local and regional community members participated in the 14th annual Mitchell Thorp Foundation Warrior Spirit 5K Run/Walk and Family Festival held Feb. 4 at Poinsettia Park, Carlsbad. The event raises funds to support families whose children are suffering from life-threatening illnesses, diseases, and disorders. Event participants also had the chance to see a skydiving demonstration, live bands, a fun DJ, warmup with a fitness team, join a dance contest, browse vendors, experience healing mini ponies, play games, win prizes, experience inflatable jumps, and more. For more information on the Mitchell Thorp Foundation visit www.mitchellthorp.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

