Teen Volunteers in Action SD3 hosts parent meeting

Kristen Linehan (VP of Philanthropy), Drew Shyffer (Leadership Council Rep), Paz Silbert (AVP of Philanthropy), Rebecca Barron (Dir Operations, Autism Tree), Daniele Pollin (President, TVIA SD3)  (jon clark)
Erin Alcantara, Julie Turner, Alicia Gaudio  (jon clark)
Katherine Bossinger, Yenny Lim  (jon clark)
Ling Ling Tian, Kim Tyrrell-Knott, Meghan Spieker  (jon clark)
Aimee Smith, Tricia Dixon, Jennifer Vodrazka, Louise Melcher  (jon clark)
Rosanna Forsyth, Juli Oh Browne  (jon clark)
Amy Swazey, Theresa Lyons, Gaylen Allbaugh, Suzanne Miller, Genevieve Shyffer  (jon clark)
Anna Falkiewicz, Erin O'Donovan  (jon clark)
Alexis Willingham, Phan Kaffka, Ryan Yuan  (jon clark)
Jennifer Kim, Gina Rippel, Charles Bellows  (jon clark)
Julia Miller, Heidi Dwar, Pamela Marnell-McDevitt  (jon clark)
Erica Halpern, Stefani Mazepa  (jon clark)
Silvia Greenbaum, Kali Kim, Susan Abbott, Nicole Mikles  (jon clark)
Alicia Gaudio with Outpost Camps speaker Stuart Jones  (jon clark)
Suzanna Arnold, Megan Lyons  (jon clark)
Sarah Costa, Jessica Cooreman, Jill Stankoski  (jon clark)
Suzanna Arnold, Megan Lyons  (jon clark)
Nicole Wolter, Marisa Criqui, Jamal Gwathney, Chris Warner, Susan Maronde  (jon clark)
Kim Tyrell-Knott with Autism Tree speaker Rebecca Barron  (jon clark)
Anna Falkiewicz, Erin O'Donovan  (jon clark)
Laura Moscato, Krista Sozinho  (jon clark)
Kelly Ogden, Stacey Pennington, Juliet Markstein  (jon clark)
Katherine Sohn, Nicole Pentheroudakis, Kelly Ogden  (jon clark)
Anjou Parekh, Amy Szekeres  (jon clark)
Teen Volunteers in Action San Diego Chapter 3 held its parent meeting Jan. 25 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a speaker from Outpost Camps and representatives from the Autism Tree Project Foundation.

Teen Volunteers in Action is an organization of young men (7th-12th grade) who, together with their families, participate in structured programs of volunteerism, philanthropy, and personal development.

For more information, visit www.tvia.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

