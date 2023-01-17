Advertisement
Community Concerts of RSF presents ‘Sail On! Beach Boys Tribute’

cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-029.jpg
1/29
“Sail On” Beach Boys tribute band playing at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club 
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-003.jpg
2/29
Keyo and John Shaffer  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-012.jpg
3/29
Gail Kendall, Linda Howard, Brett Dieterich  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-028.jpg
4/29
“Sail On” Beach Boys tribute band playing at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-008.jpg
5/29
Nick Dieterich, Patty and Don Brandon, Brett Dieterich  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-021.jpg
6/29
Val Sowder, Jim Renfro  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-007.jpg
7/29
Barbi Krome, Julie Krome  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-024.jpg
8/29
Sandy Dodge, Susan Fielder  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-002.jpg
9/29
Rosemarie Mickelson, Bibbi Herrmann  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-023.jpg
10/29
Jim and Alyce Ashcraft, Bonnie Colbourne, Joanne Mackirdy  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-020.jpg
11/29
Val Sowder, Jim Renfro  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-004.jpg
12/29
Bill and Connie McNally, Joy and Hugh Bancroft  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-017.jpg
13/29
Ann Rible, Roger Kuppinger  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-014.jpg
14/29
Anthony and Mary Alario  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-022.jpg
15/29
Sue and Bill Weber  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-027.jpg
16/29
“Sail On” Beach Boys tribute band playing at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-006.jpg
17/29
Barbi Krome, Julie Krome  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-009.jpg
18/29
Sharrie Woods, Sue Bartow, Marcia and Larry Osterink  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-005.jpg
19/29
Bill and Connie McNally, Joy and Hugh Bancroft  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-018.jpg
20/29
Angela Robertson, Jan Parks  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-001.jpg
21/29
Rosemarie Mickelson, Bibbi Herrmann  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-016.jpg
22/29
Barbara Adams, Lale White  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-019.jpg
23/29
Kent and Laurel Lemarie  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-010.jpg
24/29
Kathy Stumm, Sandy Dodge, Sharrie Woods  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-011.jpg
25/29
Wendy Grumet, Nancy Miller  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-026.jpg
26/29
“Sail On” Beach Boys tribute band playing at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-013.jpg
27/29
Gail Kendall, Linda Howard, Brett Dieterich  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-025.jpg
28/29
“Sail On” Beach Boys tribute band: Wyatt Funderburk, Rob Hardie, Matt Thompson, Paul Runyon, Mike Williamson  (jon clark)
cm-bchbycntrsf-2301-015.jpg
29/29
Norm Van Der Linden, Margot Wallace  (jon clark)
Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe held its first concert of 2023 Jan. 13 at its new venue, the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a high-spirited concert with “Sail On! The Beach Boys Tribute.”

The audience enjoyed the repertoire with songs such as Surfer Girl, Surfin’ USA, California Girls, and God Only Knows. Audience members also jumped out of their chairs and danced when the group sang Dance, Dance, Dance and Do You Wanna Dance. In addition, the event featured the return to light supper selections and the chance to enjoy a glass of wine, sponsored by Northern Trust, or other beverages.

To check out Community Concerts of RSF’s next shows with Atlantic City Boys and Divas3, visit www.ccrsf.org. For questions, email info@ccrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

