Community Concerts of RSF presents ‘Sail On! Beach Boys Tribute’

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe held its first concert of 2023 Jan. 13 at its new venue, the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event featured a high-spirited concert with “Sail On! The Beach Boys Tribute.”

The audience enjoyed the repertoire with songs such as Surfer Girl, Surfin’ USA, California Girls, and God Only Knows. Audience members also jumped out of their chairs and danced when the group sang Dance, Dance, Dance and Do You Wanna Dance. In addition, the event featured the return to light supper selections and the chance to enjoy a glass of wine, sponsored by Northern Trust, or other beverages.

To check out Community Concerts of RSF’s next shows with Atlantic City Boys and Divas3, visit www.ccrsf.org. For questions, email info@ccrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark