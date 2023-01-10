Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766 honors retiring Scoutmaster Chris Kwok

cm-scoutrsf766-2301-009.jpg
1/18
Presentation of the Colors 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-012.jpg
2/18
Former Scoutmaster Mark Caton recalls the time and attention Chris Kwok devoted to Troop 766 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-018.jpg
3/18
Outgoing Scoutmaster Chris Kwok, current Scoutmaster Tom Vieira, and current Boy Scouts in Troop 766 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-014.jpg
4/18
Mike Do, former Assistant Scoutmaster, speaks about outgoing Scoutmaster Chris Kwok 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-017.jpg
5/18
Beth Vincik spoke about the unseen work of the Scoutmaster 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-016.jpg
6/18
Greg Arnold thanks outgoing Scoutmaster Chris Kwok on behalf of parents 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-011.jpg
7/18
Cooper Vincik gives the Prayer of Invocation 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-015.jpg
8/18
A special cake to honor outgoing Scoutmaster Chris Kwok 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-010.jpg
9/18
The Scout Oath 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-013.jpg
10/18
Former Scoutmaster Mark Caton speaks at the farewell ceremony for Scoutmaster Chris Kwok 
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-002.jpg
11/18
Sandy Kahn, Tom Vieira, Baron Kahn  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-007.jpg
12/18
Baron Kahn, Cooper Vincik, Dylan Arnold, Dane Caton, Nathan Prior, Chris Kwok, Jordan Kwok, Kian Chakamian, Chris Do, Levi Stratton, Nick Sanford  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-001.jpg
13/18
Sandy Kahn, Tom Vieira, Baron Kahn  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-003.jpg
14/18
Anil Sinha, Chris Kwok, Brian Vincik, Greg Arnold  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-005.jpg
15/18
A special cake to honor outgoing Scoutmaster Chris Kwok  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-006.jpg
16/18
Kathie Kim, Nick Kim, Jennifer Kinzelberg, Chet Kinzelberg, Jo Stratton  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-008.jpg
17/18
Dina and Kian Chakamian  (jon clark)
cm-scoutrsf766-2301-004.jpg
18/18
Mark Caton (former Scoutmaster), Chris Kwok (outgoing Scoutmaster), Tom Vieira (current Scoutmaster)  (jon clark)
Share

Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766 gathered on Jan. 9 to honor and thank retiring Scoutmaster Chris Kwok who served in his role from 2019-2022. Former Scoutmaster Mark Caton and current Scoutmaster Tom Vieira were on hand to recognize his service to the Scouts. Kwok is an Eagle Scout and during his tenure 18 young men earned the rank of Eagle Scout: Will Volpe, Baron Kahn, Max Meinert, Chris Do, Nicholas Sajor, Kian Chakamian, Sam Thomas, Nathan French, Rocco Cappetta, Daniel Scuba, Nick Sanford, Dane Caton, David Scuba, Nathan Prior, Levi Stratton, Cooper Vincik, James Stutts, and Ryan Shakiba. The Troop “thanks Mr. Kwok for his dedication and service.”

BSA Troop 766 is a boy-led organization for boys 11-17 and has been in Rancho Santa Fe for 45 years. In 2022 the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe chartered the troop. The principles of Rotary International and Scouts BSA are closely allied. Service above self, leadership and becoming global citizens are all incorporated into the programs of each organization. Youth interested in the troop may contact rsftroop766@gmail.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement