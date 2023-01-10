Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766 honors retiring Scoutmaster Chris Kwok

Rancho Santa Fe Troop 766 gathered on Jan. 9 to honor and thank retiring Scoutmaster Chris Kwok who served in his role from 2019-2022. Former Scoutmaster Mark Caton and current Scoutmaster Tom Vieira were on hand to recognize his service to the Scouts. Kwok is an Eagle Scout and during his tenure 18 young men earned the rank of Eagle Scout: Will Volpe, Baron Kahn, Max Meinert, Chris Do, Nicholas Sajor, Kian Chakamian, Sam Thomas, Nathan French, Rocco Cappetta, Daniel Scuba, Nick Sanford, Dane Caton, David Scuba, Nathan Prior, Levi Stratton, Cooper Vincik, James Stutts, and Ryan Shakiba. The Troop “thanks Mr. Kwok for his dedication and service.”

BSA Troop 766 is a boy-led organization for boys 11-17 and has been in Rancho Santa Fe for 45 years. In 2022 the Rotary Club of Rancho Santa Fe chartered the troop. The principles of Rotary International and Scouts BSA are closely allied. Service above self, leadership and becoming global citizens are all incorporated into the programs of each organization. Youth interested in the troop may contact rsftroop766@gmail.com.

Photos by Jon Clark