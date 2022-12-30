Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Future Legends holds 10th Anniversary Celebration

cm-legends122922-07.jpg
1/14
RSF Foundation President/CEO Chris Sichel, RSF Foundation Director of Philanthropy Amy Myers, Ken and April Rogers, Nicolette Powell and scholarship recipient Austin Powell  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-03.jpg
2/14
Brad Galvin and Amy Scruggs Galvin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-11.jpg
3/14
Billy and Susan Walters, Future Legends co-founders Colleen and Hugh Greenway  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-05.jpg
4/14
Future Legends Advisory committee member Stacie Barba, co-founder Hugh Greenway and Colleen Greenway, President Eric Manese  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-01.jpg
5/14
Future Legends Director of Partnerships and Administration Norma Wiberg, Secretary Kathy McElhinney, mentor Heather Manion, Sue Bartow  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-02.jpg
6/14
Mentors Steve and Judy Rowles, UCSD mentee Keala Macias, Santiago Figueroa  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-16.jpg
7/14
‘The Awakening’ by Josh Kapusinski  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-08.jpg
8/14
Volunteers of the Decade award recipients Chuck and Gail Kendall (Treasurer), Ken and Susan Bien, Maria and Dom Addario  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-13.jpg
9/14
Volunteers of the Decade award recipients Jim and Bev Boyce, Vice Chair Greg Jackey, Steven Sakara  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-15.jpg
10/14
Guest speaker Josh Kapusinski, author of ‘The Awakening’  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-04.jpg
11/14
Helen and Steve DiZio, Dr. Robert Hertzka, Roxana Foxx, Peggy Brooks  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-12.jpg
12/14
Helen DiZio, Angela and Terry Lane, President Eric Manese  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-09.jpg
13/14
Cinda Lucas, Andrew Appleby, Amy Wynne, Cindy Carr  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-legends122922-06.jpg
14/14
Nicky and Mike Taylor, MaryAnn Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Future Legends held its 10th Anniversary Celebration on Dec. 29 at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

The Future Legends mission statement is “to mentor and award scholarships to deserving students in pursuit of higher education.

“Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe -based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012 honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, media, law, business and environmental sciences at colleges and universities throughout the country.”

Visit www.futurelegends.org for more information.

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement