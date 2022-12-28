Student-led SDUHSD Cultural Bazaar celebrates diversity

San Dieguito Union High School District students held the first-ever Cultural Bazaar Dec. 10 at Earl Warren Middle School. The event was a chance for students to educate, connect and celebrate the diversity within the district with guest speakers, food, art, performances and club fundraisers.

This bazaar connected clubs at Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines, San Dieguito Academy and La Costa Canyon, a union of clubs such as the Diversify our Narrative club, South Asian Student Union, Black Student Union, Japanese National Honors Society, Korean American Club, the Gender Sexuality Alliance, Jewish Club, and Anti-Racism Coalition to name just a few.

Photos by Jon Clark