32nd Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

The popular Holiday Classic basketball tournament took place Dec. 27-Dec. 30 this year. The 80-team, 55-city, 10-state high school tournament was held at five sites: Torrey Pines (National Division), St. Augustine (American), Carlsbad (Senator’s), Santa Fe Christian (Governor’s) and Rancho Buena Vista (Mayor’s). John Olive returned again as the tournament director for The Holiday Classic. The event also featured a “Tip-Off Night” on Dec. 23 at Torrey Pines, with the following games: Carlsbad vs. Mission Bay; Torrey Pines vs. Santa Fe Christian; and San Ysidro vs. La Costa Canyon. Photos from the Torrey Pines vs. Santa Fe Christian game are on this page. (This paper went to press on the first day of the tournament, Dec. 27.) Visit Theholidayclassic.org.

Photos by Jon Clark