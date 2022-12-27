Advertisement
32nd Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament

cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-032.jpg
1/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-015.jpg
2/38
Dylan Kail (TPHS #2), Drew Bickley (SFC #5) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-033.jpg
3/38
Drew Bickley (SFC #5), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Brycen MacKenzie (SFC #11), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Jeremy Love (SFC #1) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-021.jpg
4/38
Dax Hall (SFC #15), Drew Bickley (SFC #5), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Max Zylicz (TPHS #10) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-014.jpg
5/38
Torrey Pines High School vs Santa Fe Christian at the 2022 Holiday Classic. Santa Fe Christian won 65-59 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-011.jpg
6/38
TPHS Head Basketball Coach Jon Olive (left) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-016.jpg
7/38
Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Jeremy Love (SFC #1), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-023.jpg
8/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Dax Hall (SFC #15), Zander Ovies (TPHS #5), Max Zylicz (TPHS #10), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-030.jpg
9/38
Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-024.jpg
10/38
Matin Madadkar (TPHS #13), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-029.jpg
11/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-017.jpg
12/38
JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Cody Shen (TPHS #11), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-025.jpg
13/38
Dax Hall (SFC #15), Matin Madadkar (TPHS #13), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-038.jpg
14/38
Torrey Pines High School players and coaches 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-028.jpg
15/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-026.jpg
16/38
Zander Ovies (TPHS #5) goes up for the shot 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-034.jpg
17/38
Zander Ovies (TPHS #5) goes up for the shot 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-018.jpg
18/38
Drew Konsmo (SFC #31), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-012.jpg
19/38
Jeremy Love (SFC #1), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23), Drew Bickley (SFC #5) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-036.jpg
20/38
Torrey Pines High School vs Santa Fe Christian at the 2022 Holiday Classic. Santa Fe Christian won 65-59 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-035.jpg
21/38
Torrey Pines High School vs Santa Fe Christian at the 2022 Holiday Classic. Santa Fe Christian won 65-59 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-020.jpg
22/38
Drew Bickley (SFC #5), Matin Madadkar (TPHS #13) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-027.jpg
23/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31), Max Zylicz (TPHS #10) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-022.jpg
24/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Dax Hall (SFC #15), Zander Ovies (TPHS #5), Max Zylicz (TPHS #10), Drew Konsmo (SFC #31) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-031.jpg
25/38
Greyson Mundis (SFC #3), Dax Hall (SFC #15), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Jeremy Love (SFC #1), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Drew Bickley (SFC #5) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-013.jpg
26/38
Dylan Kail (TPHS #2), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20) with the ball, Drew Bickley (SFC #5), JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23), Brycen MacKenzie (SFC #11) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-019.jpg
27/38
Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Dylan Kail (TPHS #2), Drew Bickley (SFC #5) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-008.jpg
28/38
Greyson Mundis (SFC #3), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Cody Shen (TPHS #11), Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4)  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-037.jpg
29/38
Daniel Greathouse (SFC #13), Zach Jackson (TPHS #20), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Brycen MacKenzie (SFC #11), Dax Hall (SFC #15), Greyson Mundis (SFC #3) 
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-002.jpg
30/38
Drew Bickley (SFC #5) takes the shot  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-003.jpg
31/38
Santa Fe Christian and Torrey Pines players fight for possession in a game that SFC won 65-59  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-006.jpg
32/38
Jeremy Love (SFC #1) and Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4) at the net  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-004.jpg
33/38
Brycen MacKenzie (SFC #11), Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4), Drew Bickley (SFC #5)  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-010.jpg
34/38
Torrey Pines High School vs Santa Fe Christian at the 2022 Holiday Classic. Santa Fe Christian won 65-59  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-009.jpg
35/38
The Santa Fe Christian bench and fans  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-005.jpg
36/38
Brycen MacKenzie (SFC #11) and Alex Cabulio (TPHS #4)  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-001.jpg
37/38
Jeremy Love (SFC #1) on defense against JJ Bartelloni (TPHS #23)  (jon clark)
cm-tphsvsfc-hc-2212-007.jpg
38/38
Greyson Mundis (SFC #3) and Cody Shen (TPHS #11)  (jon clark)
The popular Holiday Classic basketball tournament took place Dec. 27-Dec. 30 this year. The 80-team, 55-city, 10-state high school tournament was held at five sites: Torrey Pines (National Division), St. Augustine (American), Carlsbad (Senator’s), Santa Fe Christian (Governor’s) and Rancho Buena Vista (Mayor’s). John Olive returned again as the tournament director for The Holiday Classic. The event also featured a “Tip-Off Night” on Dec. 23 at Torrey Pines, with the following games: Carlsbad vs. Mission Bay; Torrey Pines vs. Santa Fe Christian; and San Ysidro vs. La Costa Canyon. Photos from the Torrey Pines vs. Santa Fe Christian game are on this page. (This paper went to press on the first day of the tournament, Dec. 27.) Visit Theholidayclassic.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

