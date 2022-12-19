Fairbanks Ranch Chanukah Celebration

Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe held a Chanukah Celebration at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse Dec. 18. The event included a Menorah Lighting, great food, music and more.

Sacha Litman and Zara sing for the crowd (jon clark)

Leigh Gelbart with Wes and Zoe (jon clark)

Sacha Litman takes a flame from the shammash to light the first candle of Chanukah

Sacha Litman with Scarlett and Zara, Devorah Raskin

Rabbi Levi Raskin gathers guests for the menorah lighting (jon clark)

Magician Bryan Kennedy performs a fire show at the Chanukah party

Sacha Litman (right) welcomes guests to the Fairbanks Chanukah party

Sacha Litman lights the first candle of Chanukah

