Fairbanks Ranch Chanukah Celebration
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Sacha Litman
Sacha Litman with Scarlett and Zara
Rabbi Levi Raskin gathers guests for the menorah lighting
Evelyn and Jessica Doshay
3 generations: Debbie, Andrew, and Noa Kaplan
Samantha Juster, Rita Horowitz
Sacha Litman lights the first candle of Chanukah
Sacha Litman (right) welcomes guests to the Fairbanks Chanukah party
Magician Bryan Kennedy performs a fire show at the Chanukah party
Rabbi Levi Raskin gathers guests for the menorah lighting (jon clark)
Sacha Litman with Scarlett and Zara, Devorah Raskin
Sacha Litman takes a flame from the shammash to light the first candle of Chanukah
Adam and Lexi Meyer
Lauren Wax and Emmy Kaushansky (jon clark)
Ella and Mickie Shani (jon clark)
Musicians Mark Shapiro and Joe McNally (jon clark)
Hannah Kaushansky and Sharon Wax (jon clark)
Dovid and Devorah Raskin, Sara Isgur (jon clark)
Marlene, Sandy, and Warren Pleskow (jon clark)
Magician Bryan Kennedy entertains the children (jon clark)
David Tarson, Rabbi Levi Raskin (jon clark)
Sandy and Adrienne Behrens (jon clark)
Leigh Gelbart with Wes and Zoe (jon clark)
Chris Hubbard, Laura Labouve, Judy Adler (jon clark)
Jerry and Susan Zaret, Rabbi Levi Raskin (jon clark)
Aviv and Maya Shani (jon clark)
Tiffany Ross and Coby (jon clark)
The Meyerowitz family (jon clark)
Rochelle Behrens, Sacha Litman, Zara Litman (jon clark)
Sacha Litman and Zara sing for the crowd (jon clark)
Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe held a Chanukah Celebration at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse Dec. 18. The event included a Menorah Lighting, great food, music and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
