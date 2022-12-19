Advertisement
Fairbanks Ranch Chanukah Celebration

cm-fbchanuk-2212-034.jpg
1/37
Rabbi Levi Raskin, Sacha Litman 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-031.jpg
2/37
Sacha Litman with Scarlett and Zara 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-030.jpg
3/37
Rabbi Levi Raskin gathers guests for the menorah lighting 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-028.jpg
4/37
Evelyn and Jessica Doshay 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-026.jpg
5/37
3 generations: Debbie, Andrew, and Noa Kaplan 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-025.jpg
6/37
Samantha Juster, Rita Horowitz 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-033.jpg
7/37
Sacha Litman lights the first candle of Chanukah 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-023.jpg
8/37
Sacha Litman (right) welcomes guests to the Fairbanks Chanukah party 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-035.jpg
9/37
Magician Bryan Kennedy performs a fire show at the Chanukah party 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-027.jpg
10/37
3 generations: Debbie, Andrew, and Noa Kaplan 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-037.jpg
11/37
Magician Bryan Kennedy performs a fire show at the Chanukah party 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-036.jpg
12/37
Magician Bryan Kennedy performs a fire show at the Chanukah party 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-022.jpg
13/37
Rabbi Levi Raskin gathers guests for the menorah lighting  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-029.jpg
14/37
Sacha Litman with Scarlett and Zara, Devorah Raskin 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-032.jpg
15/37
Sacha Litman takes a flame from the shammash to light the first candle of Chanukah 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-024.jpg
16/37
Adam and Lexi Meyer 
cm-fbchanuk-2212-007.jpg
17/37
Lauren Wax and Emmy Kaushansky  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-020.jpg
18/37
Ella and Mickie Shani  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-021.jpg
19/37
Musicians Mark Shapiro and Joe McNally  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-005.jpg
20/37
Hannah Kaushansky and Sharon Wax  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-011.jpg
21/37
Dovid and Devorah Raskin, Sara Isgur  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-017.jpg
22/37
Marlene, Sandy, and Warren Pleskow  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-003.jpg
23/37
Magician Bryan Kennedy entertains the children  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-013.jpg
24/37
David Tarson, Rabbi Levi Raskin  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-004.jpg
25/37
Sandy and Adrienne Behrens  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-014.jpg
26/37
David Tarson, Rabbi Levi Raskin  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-008.jpg
27/37
Leigh Gelbart with Wes and Zoe  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-009.jpg
28/37
Leigh Gelbart with Wes and Zoe  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-002.jpg
29/37
Chris Hubbard, Laura Labouve, Judy Adler  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-015.jpg
30/37
Jerry and Susan Zaret, Rabbi Levi Raskin  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-016.jpg
31/37
Aviv and Maya Shani  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-012.jpg
32/37
Tiffany Ross and Coby  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-019.jpg
33/37
The Meyerowitz family  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-001.jpg
34/37
Chris Hubbard, Laura Labouve, Judy Adler  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-010.jpg
35/37
Rochelle Behrens, Sacha Litman, Zara Litman  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-018.jpg
36/37
Sacha Litman and Zara sing for the crowd  (jon clark)
cm-fbchanuk-2212-006.jpg
37/37
Hannah Kaushansky and Sharon Wax  (jon clark)
Chabad Jewish Center of Rancho Santa Fe held a Chanukah Celebration at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse Dec. 18. The event included a Menorah Lighting, great food, music and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

