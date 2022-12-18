Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Village Church hosts Women’s Christmas Luncheon

cm-village121422-11.jpg
1/15
Vickie Stone, Sue Knoll  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-09.jpg
2/15
Rosalie Gerevas, Becky Jessen, Ursula Kuster  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-08.jpg
3/15
Helen Baca, Kathy Hewitt, Ellen Rindell, Kim Rado, Pat Merino  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-06.jpg
4/15
The luncheon included holiday music  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-15.jpg
5/15
Gloria Buchman, Brenda Meredith  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-10.jpg
6/15
Rosalie Gerevas, Becky Jessen, Ursula Kuster  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-03.jpg
7/15
Barbara Burch, Barbara Adams, Angie Aladray, Twyla Arant  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-02.jpg
8/15
Francie Murphy, The Reverend Dr. Jack Baca, event Chair Robin Singer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-01.jpg
9/15
Lyn Lloyd-Smith, Catherine Montgrain, Barbara Gentzkow  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-12.jpg
10/15
Arlene Stamper, Lauren Harris, Melissa Harris, Joan Osborne, Sonya Solinsky, Hanna Hanlin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-13.jpg
11/15
The Church women design a different setting for each table  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-14.jpg
12/15
Men serving the women is a church tradition. Servers-Tuck Forsyth, Tom Bowman, Bill Goodwin with Ruth Grendell, Lee Morgan, Jim Cook, Patrick Singer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-05.jpg
13/15
Becky Jessen, Ruth Grendell, Colleen Greenway, Martha Dominguez, Kerry Dennis, Darralene Gorman  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-04.jpg
14/15
Sandi Klingenhofer, Lore Meanley, Shelly Mundt, Kathy Loftman, Barbara Haran  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-village121422-07.jpg
15/15
The Reverend Jan Cook, Susan Hoehn, Ruth Lundstrom  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The annual Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church took place Dec. 14. The festive holiday event features a catered lunch, fellowship and friendship. In honor of the Christmas season, the event will support Care House which serves homeless and underserved youth across San Diego.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement