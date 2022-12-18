Village Church hosts Women’s Christmas Luncheon
1/15
Vickie Stone, Sue Knoll (Robert_McKenzie)
2/15
Rosalie Gerevas, Becky Jessen, Ursula Kuster (Robert_McKenzie)
3/15
Helen Baca, Kathy Hewitt, Ellen Rindell, Kim Rado, Pat Merino (Robert_McKenzie)
4/15
The luncheon included holiday music (Robert_McKenzie)
5/15
Gloria Buchman, Brenda Meredith (Robert_McKenzie)
6/15
7/15
Barbara Burch, Barbara Adams, Angie Aladray, Twyla Arant (Robert_McKenzie)
8/15
Francie Murphy, The Reverend Dr. Jack Baca, event Chair Robin Singer (Robert_McKenzie)
9/15
Lyn Lloyd-Smith, Catherine Montgrain, Barbara Gentzkow (Robert_McKenzie)
10/15
Arlene Stamper, Lauren Harris, Melissa Harris, Joan Osborne, Sonya Solinsky, Hanna Hanlin (Robert_McKenzie)
11/15
The Church women design a different setting for each table (Robert_McKenzie)
12/15
Men serving the women is a church tradition. Servers-Tuck Forsyth, Tom Bowman, Bill Goodwin with Ruth Grendell, Lee Morgan, Jim Cook, Patrick Singer (Robert_McKenzie)
13/15
Becky Jessen, Ruth Grendell, Colleen Greenway, Martha Dominguez, Kerry Dennis, Darralene Gorman (Robert_McKenzie)
14/15
Sandi Klingenhofer, Lore Meanley, Shelly Mundt, Kathy Loftman, Barbara Haran (Robert_McKenzie)
15/15
The Reverend Jan Cook, Susan Hoehn, Ruth Lundstrom (Robert_McKenzie)
The annual Women’s Christmas Luncheon at the Village Church took place Dec. 14. The festive holiday event features a catered lunch, fellowship and friendship. In honor of the Christmas season, the event will support Care House which serves homeless and underserved youth across San Diego.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
