Fairbanks Ranch Winter Wonderland
1/27
The Cameron family (jon clark)
2/27
James, Matthew, and Kim Milchtein (jon clark)
3/27
The community of Fairbanks Ranch created a Winter Wonderland
4/27
5/27
The Zohn family (jon clark)
6/27
Noelle Pleskow, Brianna Manchester, Nicole Pleskow (jon clark)
7/27
8/27
Roger and Kennedy Stellers play with “Elf” (jon clark)
9/27
The Morgan family (jon clark)
10/27
The Javaheri family (jon clark)
11/27
Lacy and Mike Page (jon clark)
12/27
The community of Fairbanks Ranch created a Winter Wonderland (jon clark)
13/27
14/27
15/27
The Wermer family (jon clark)
16/27
The Taffy and Kim families (jon clark)
17/27
Noah Surowitz, Logan Juster, Evan Qiu (jon clark)
18/27
The Huber family came to go sledding (jon clark)
19/27
20/27
The Moazzaz family (jon clark)
21/27
22/27
23/27
24/27
Miranda and Haley Marlow (jon clark)
25/27
26/27
The Shafer family (jon clark)
27/27
The Fairbanks Ranch community gathered at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse Dec. 16 to celebrate the holidays at the festive Winter Wonderland. The event featured snow hills for sledding, a s'mores station, hot cocoa, a dessert bar and more.
Photos by Jon Clark
