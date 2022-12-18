Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Fairbanks Ranch Winter Wonderland

cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-019.jpg
1/27
The Cameron family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-016.jpg
2/27
James, Matthew, and Kim Milchtein  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-027.jpg
3/27
The community of Fairbanks Ranch created a Winter Wonderland 
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-026.jpg
4/27
The community of Fairbanks Ranch created a Winter Wonderland 
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-023.jpg
5/27
The Zohn family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-001.jpg
6/27
Noelle Pleskow, Brianna Manchester, Nicole Pleskow  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-002.jpg
7/27
Noelle Pleskow, Brianna Manchester, Nicole Pleskow  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-011.jpg
8/27
Roger and Kennedy Stellers play with “Elf”  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-017.jpg
9/27
The Morgan family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-024.jpg
10/27
The Javaheri family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-022.jpg
11/27
Lacy and Mike Page  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-025.jpg
12/27
The community of Fairbanks Ranch created a Winter Wonderland  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-012.jpg
13/27
Roger and Kennedy Stellers play with “Elf”  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-001.jpg
14/27
Noelle Pleskow, Brianna Manchester, Nicole Pleskow  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-006.jpg
15/27
The Wermer family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-009.jpg
16/27
The Taffy and Kim families  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-015.jpg
17/27
Noah Surowitz, Logan Juster, Evan Qiu  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-003.jpg
18/27
The Huber family came to go sledding  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-004.jpg
19/27
The Huber family came to go sledding  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-008.jpg
20/27
The Moazzaz family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-016.jpg
21/27
James, Matthew, and Kim Milchtein  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-007.jpg
22/27
The Wermer family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-018.jpg
23/27
The Cameron family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-005.jpg
24/27
Miranda and Haley Marlow  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-014.jpg
25/27
Noah Surowitz, Logan Juster, Evan Qiu  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-013.jpg
26/27
The Shafer family  (jon clark)
cm-fbwtnwnder-2212-010.jpg
27/27
The Taffy and Kim families  (jon clark)
Share

The Fairbanks Ranch community gathered at the Fairbanks Ranch Clubhouse Dec. 16 to celebrate the holidays at the festive Winter Wonderland. The event featured snow hills for sledding, a s'mores station, hot cocoa, a dessert bar and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement