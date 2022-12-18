Advertisement
29th Annual Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County’s Gingerbread City Gala

Gordon and Nan Lutes, Mel Katz, Bridget Cantu Wear and Byron Wear  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Sheryl Scarano (presenting platinum sponsors), Wendy Urushima-Conn (Epilepsy Foundation president/CEO), Drs. Carla Stayboldt and James Grisolia (presenting platinum sponsors; he’s Epilepsy Foundation board senior VP)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Egyptian Wonders, by Idea Center High School (School Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Johnny Jones, Dana Golshan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Gingerbread Love, by Jackie Shih (Grand Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Dinosaur Daschund “Gone Fishing,” by Earl Ammerman IV and Theresa Ammerman (Grand Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Roar for the Holidays Celebration, by Namiko Tervi de Delgado (1st Place, Petite Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah Anaya, Rick Burritt, Katy Rose  (Vincent Andrunas)
Susan Shean, Sue Zapoticzny, Susan Clemmons, Libby Clemmer, Marsha Bouman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Janice Tamayo, Jazzy Delgado, Jim Cunningham, Lucy Anderson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Graeme Henderson, Tara Rezapour, Drew Moyer, Natalie Hagglund, Beverly Scarano, Sarabeth Henderson, Davis Hurd, James Henderson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Dinosaur Dreamland, by Sandra Castro  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Dig Into the Age of the Dinosaurs, by Dayamina Lopez  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry  (Vincent Andrunas)
Claire Sanfelice, Jackie Laichter, Jamie DeBonis  (Vincent Andrunas)
Scott Randall, David Lyons, Scott Suckow  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dee Quashnock, Tim and Luci Serlet, Katharine Cline  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Diloposaurus (Two Crested Lizard), by Susana Castanos (1st Place, Grand Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Moore, Susan Lautenbach, Susana Castanas, Jidira Urias  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: It’s Not Stupefied, It’s Petrified; by Marie Pagdanan (Petite Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ed Clancy, Phil Blair, Judy Thompson, Michael Conner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Ginger Era, by Adrian Ontiveros (Grand Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Diloposaurus (Two Crested Lizard), by Susana Castanos (1st Place, Grand Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: The Museum of Endless Fossil-Bilities, by Calin, Sachin, Wyatt, Anders, Alex, Maia, and Leilani (2nd Place, School Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Jurassic Amber, by Paul Matthew Giret and Sara Giret (2nd Place, Petite Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: Anything is Pawssible, by The Children’s School - Jojo, Susy, Lorena, Chloe, Kiley, Stella, and Ella (1st Place, School Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gingerbread City competition entry: The Land Before Time, by Marycarmen Acosta and Esmeralda Enriquez (2nd Place, Grand Category)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Reiko Simons, Emi Conn, Susy Villegas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Guest dinner tables, as seen from above  (Vincent Andrunas)
VIP table setting, ready for dinner guests  (Vincent Andrunas)
The 29th Annual Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County’s Gingerbread City Gala, “Roar: Anything is Fossible”, took place Dec. 7 at the San Diego Natural History Musem in Balboa Park. The event, which raises funds to benefit The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County, included a gingerbread competition, reception, dinner, exhibits and more. The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County is “to lead the fight to overcome challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives,” according to the foundation’s website. Visit www.epilepsysandiego.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

