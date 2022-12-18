The 29th Annual Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County’s Gingerbread City Gala, “Roar: Anything is Fossible”, took place Dec. 7 at the San Diego Natural History Musem in Balboa Park. The event, which raises funds to benefit The Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County, included a gingerbread competition, reception, dinner, exhibits and more. The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation of San Diego County is “to lead the fight to overcome challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures and save lives,” according to the foundation’s website. Visit www.epilepsysandiego.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas