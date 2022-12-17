Photo gallery: St. Germaine Silver Tea seeks charity gold for children

The La Jolla-based St. Germaine Children’s Charity brought together supporters at its annual Silver Tea fundraiser at the La Jolla Farms home of Laura and Dr. Erv Wheeler on Dec. 6.

St. Germaine, founded in 1984, has awarded more than $4.8 million in cash and in-kind donations to child abuse prevention agencies in San Diego County. For more information, visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org.