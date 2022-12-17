Photo gallery: St. Germaine Silver Tea seeks charity gold for children
1/28
Dr. Ervin and Laura Wheeler, St. Germaine Children’s Charity President Katie Christensen and event chairwoman Jeanette Wright gather during St. Germaine’s Silver Tea on Dec. 6 at the Wheelers’ home in La Jolla Farms. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/28
Luci Bravo, Andrea Naversen and Stacey Bonham (Vincent Andrunas)
3/28
Sheila Scaramella, Marilyn Barrett, Michelle Serafini, Rosa Buettner and Judith Brucker (Vincent Andrunas)
4/28
Diana Ambrose and Anita Henderson (Vincent Andrunas)
5/28
Silver Tea auction co-chairs Whitney Cochrane, Janice Farnow, Karen Thygesen Luscomb and Kris Benham (Vincent Andrunas)
6/28
Johanna Isaacs, Jody Gunderson, Maureen Keiffer, Yvonne Sherman and Mary Rose Schwartz (Vincent Andrunas)
7/28
Barbara Giammona, Patti and Chrissy Orsatti and Susie Barbey-Booth (Vincent Andrunas)
8/28
Carolers Eve Selis, Mattie Mills and Marc Intravaia (Vincent Andrunas)
9/28
Mary Pat Warner, Joey Jerome and Torrie Schiller (Vincent Andrunas)
10/28
Cynthia Kronemyer, Guylyn Cummins, Jeanne Larson and Lisa Casey (Vincent Andrunas)
11/28
The Silver Bowl, for which St. Germaine Children’s Charity’s Silver Tea is named (Vincent Andrunas)
12/28
Ingrid de Alba de Salazar, Katherine Kozo, Lynn Kavanaugh, Karen Benito, Cathy Maywood and Rowena Treitler (Vincent Andrunas)
13/28
Kerri Morrison, Michele Meisenbach, Amalia Myer and Kristi Pfister (Vincent Andrunas)
14/28
Teri Newlee, Darcy Delano Smith, Angie Preisendorfer and Liza Talbott (Vincent Andrunas)
15/28
Suzanne Merical, Place Tegland, Nancy Pfleg and Laurie Martin (Vincent Andrunas)
16/28
Claire Reiss, Amalia Myer, Michele Meisenbach, Julie Frimmer and Dawn Inglish (Vincent Andrunas)
17/28
Anne Haugh, Cheryl Inokon, Irene Chandler and Andrea Gray Wild (Vincent Andrunas)
18/28
Carol Karlovich, Esther Nahama, Arthur Hammons and Virginia Foster (Vincent Andrunas)
19/28
Taunya Daley, Louarn Sorkin, Judy Thompson, Joyce Dostart, Solveig Deuprey and Kristi Pieper (Vincent Andrunas)
20/28
Lisa Cleavinger, Claudia Johnson, Lori Jellison, Marion Spors and Sallie Warren (Vincent Andrunas)
21/28
Rena Blumenthal, Pam Lawrence and Diane Blumenthal (Vincent Andrunas)
22/28
Cassandra Wong, Rick Wildman and Shannon Mahoney (Vincent Andrunas)
23/28
Michele and Katie Chadwick, Lauren Gable and Kaitlin Arduino (Vincent Andrunas)
24/28
Gail Donahue, Maurine Beinbrink, Kathleen Cordes, Donna Fitzsimmons and Kelly Delmore (Vincent Andrunas)
25/28
Lynn and Kate Bell and Norma Hidalgo del Rio (Vincent Andrunas)
26/28
Lynn Payette, Marilee Warfield, Sarah Hawkins and Sue Kalish (Vincent Andrunas)
27/28
Teresa Stivers, Kathryn Stephens, Laura Scaramella and Kathryn Munoz (Vincent Andrunas)
28/28
Kathryn Murphy, Shannon Turner, Tiffany Brown and Sally Irwin (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla-based St. Germaine Children’s Charity brought together supporters at its annual Silver Tea fundraiser at the La Jolla Farms home of Laura and Dr. Erv Wheeler on Dec. 6.
St. Germaine, founded in 1984, has awarded more than $4.8 million in cash and in-kind donations to child abuse prevention agencies in San Diego County. For more information, visit stgermainechildrenscharity.org.
