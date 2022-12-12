Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Trojan League Associates of San Diego County Holiday Scholarship Luncheon

cm-uscsch-2212-002.jpg
1/38
Mary Scott, Sophia Alsadek, Kristi Pieper, Melanie Scott 
cm-uscsch-2212-028.jpg
2/38
Teddi Tindall, Wendy Sanders, Elizabeth MacLeod 
cm-uscsch-2212-011.jpg
3/38
Liz Copley, Katherine Foster, Marian Benassi 
cm-uscsch-2212-035.jpg
4/38
Leslie Freedle-Boren, Karen Bowman, Pamela Spain 
cm-uscsch-2212-013.jpg
5/38
Shelley Moore, Melody Petersen, Jen Martin 
cm-uscsch-2212-029.jpg
6/38
Silent auction items 
cm-uscsch-2212-027.jpg
7/38
Alyce Ashcraft, Bonnie Colbourne 
cm-uscsch-2212-004.jpg
8/38
Marisa Fry, Jennifer Handler, Mary Chaparro 
cm-uscsch-2212-024.jpg
9/38
Anne Rubsamen, Laury Graves 
cm-uscsch-2212-007.jpg
10/38
cm-uscsch-2212-017.jpg
11/38
Susan Polizzotto, Michelle Bailey, Darlene Larson 
cm-uscsch-2212-036.jpg
12/38
Nancy Seidel, Shelby and Deborah Sims 
cm-uscsch-2212-034.jpg
13/38
Laryssa Moyle, Renny Hauswald 
cm-uscsch-2212-032.jpg
14/38
Cinda Lucas, Nancy Iverson 
cm-uscsch-2212-030.jpg
15/38
Silent auction items 
cm-uscsch-2212-021.jpg
16/38
Mary Lee Brendsel, Judy Parker, Caroline Wohl 
cm-uscsch-2212-006.jpg
17/38
cm-uscsch-2212-008.jpg
18/38
Sue Johnson, Cynthia Davis, Judy Rowles 
cm-uscsch-2212-014.jpg
19/38
Pam Williams, Jeanie Ranglas 
cm-uscsch-2212-020.jpg
20/38
Kiki Tiano, Nancy Miller 
cm-uscsch-2212-022.jpg
21/38
Lisa Manchester, Amy Lanz 
cm-uscsch-2212-016.jpg
22/38
Jennifer Kearns, Justine Shayman 
cm-uscsch-2212-012.jpg
23/38
Mary Lee Brendsel, DeAnna Andrews 
cm-uscsch-2212-010.jpg
24/38
cm-uscsch-2212-001.jpg
25/38
Sally Oxley, Kathleen Owen, Ann Marie Streibich, Jennifer Handler 
cm-uscsch-2212-003.jpg
26/38
cm-uscsch-2212-005.jpg
27/38
cm-uscsch-2212-009.jpg
28/38
cm-uscsch-2212-038.jpg
29/38
USC Alumni Scholarship Event 
cm-uscsch-2212-026.jpg
30/38
cm-uscsch-2212-019.jpg
31/38
Rachel Vonder Reith, Mary and Melanie Scott 
cm-uscsch-2212-031.jpg
32/38
USC Alumni Scholarship Event 
cm-uscsch-2212-015.jpg
33/38
Jennifer Kearns, Justine Shayman, Erin Lewis 
cm-uscsch-2212-037.jpg
34/38
Karen Nauyokas, Nancy Anderson 
cm-uscsch-2212-033.jpg
35/38
cm-uscsch-2212-023.jpg
36/38
Jennifer Kearns, Constance Maples, Candace Sears 
cm-uscsch-2212-025.jpg
37/38
cm-uscsch-2212-018.jpg
38/38
Liz Copley, Ann Marie Streibich 
The Trojan League Associates of San Diego County (TLASDC) held the TLASDC Holiday Scholarship Luncheon Dec. 2 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. One-hundred percent of donations from the event go to San Diego high school graduates attending USC with a partial matching amount from the university. Visit www.trojanleaguesandiego.com for more information or to donate.

Photos by Jon Clark

