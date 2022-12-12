Trojan League Associates of San Diego County Holiday Scholarship Luncheon
1/38
Mary Scott, Sophia Alsadek, Kristi Pieper, Melanie Scott
2/38
Teddi Tindall, Wendy Sanders, Elizabeth MacLeod
3/38
Liz Copley, Katherine Foster, Marian Benassi
4/38
Leslie Freedle-Boren, Karen Bowman, Pamela Spain
5/38
Shelley Moore, Melody Petersen, Jen Martin
6/38
Silent auction items
7/38
Alyce Ashcraft, Bonnie Colbourne
8/38
Marisa Fry, Jennifer Handler, Mary Chaparro
9/38
Anne Rubsamen, Laury Graves
10/38
Terri-Ann Skelly, Tracy Brandon
11/38
Susan Polizzotto, Michelle Bailey, Darlene Larson
12/38
Nancy Seidel, Shelby and Deborah Sims
13/38
Laryssa Moyle, Renny Hauswald
14/38
Cinda Lucas, Nancy Iverson
15/38
Silent auction items
16/38
Mary Lee Brendsel, Judy Parker, Caroline Wohl
17/38
Terri-Ann Skelly, Tracy Brandon
18/38
Sue Johnson, Cynthia Davis, Judy Rowles
19/38
Pam Williams, Jeanie Ranglas
20/38
Kiki Tiano, Nancy Miller
21/38
Lisa Manchester, Amy Lanz
22/38
Jennifer Kearns, Justine Shayman
23/38
Mary Lee Brendsel, DeAnna Andrews
24/38
Liz Copley, Katherine Foster, Marian Benassi
25/38
Sally Oxley, Kathleen Owen, Ann Marie Streibich, Jennifer Handler
26/38
Mary Scott, Sophia Alsadek, Kristi Pieper, Melanie Scott
27/38
Marisa Fry, Jennifer Handler, Mary Chaparro
28/38
Sue Johnson, Cynthia Davis, Judy Rowles
29/38
USC Alumni Scholarship Event
30/38
Alyce Ashcraft, Bonnie Colbourne
31/38
Rachel Vonder Reith, Mary and Melanie Scott
32/38
USC Alumni Scholarship Event
33/38
Jennifer Kearns, Justine Shayman, Erin Lewis
34/38
Karen Nauyokas, Nancy Anderson
35/38
Cinda Lucas, Nancy Iverson
36/38
Jennifer Kearns, Constance Maples, Candace Sears
37/38
Anne Rubsamen, Laury Graves
38/38
Liz Copley, Ann Marie Streibich
The Trojan League Associates of San Diego County (TLASDC) held the TLASDC Holiday Scholarship Luncheon Dec. 2 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. One-hundred percent of donations from the event go to San Diego high school graduates attending USC with a partial matching amount from the university. Visit www.trojanleaguesandiego.com for more information or to donate.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.