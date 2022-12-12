The Country Friends presents Holiday Tea Luncheon

The Country Friends, a Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit, held its annual Holiday Tea Luncheon Dec. 8 at The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured a delicious luncheon, boutique shopping, and more. Money raised at the event will support The Country Friends mission “to support human care agencies with emphasis on those providing services to women, children, the elderly, military, and persons with disabilities in San Diego County.” Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas