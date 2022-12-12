Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

The Country Friends presents Holiday Tea Luncheon

cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0027.jpg
1/15
Bonnie Bernstein, Julia Taylor, Kristi Pieper, Vivian Hardage, Adrienne Salzon  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0070.jpg
2/15
Carol Towne, Michelle Alton, Sandra Schafer, Robin Santin  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0130.jpg
3/15
Faith Kettel, Linda Howard, Jacqui Grande
  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0099.jpg
4/15
Maria Delgado, Irina Fenison  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0039.jpg
5/15
Sonia Mahouz, Jytte Laventhal, Therese Collins  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0058.jpg
6/15
Laura Applegate, Dee Ammon, Rosalie Gerevas, Erika Horn, Sarah King  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0086.jpg
7/15
Carol Crosciotto, Lisa All King, Lee Ann Allman, Gayle Fulbright, Parvin Tehranthi  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0019.jpg
8/15
Kelly Stroud, Valeria Johnson, Irina Shkov, Andrea Naversen, Marina Tsvyk, Irina Fenison  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0079.jpg
9/15
Sophia Alsadek, Ann-Marie Streibich, Taylor Miller  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0109.jpg
10/15
Lynda Kerr, Maria Delgado, Jacqui Grande, Christina Karl, Rita Hannah  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0006.jpg
11/15
Maggie Bobileff and Denise Hug (Holiday Tea co-chairs), Janean Stripe (incoming CF president), Suzanne Newman (current CF president)  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0144.jpg
12/15
Barbara Chamizo, Melinda Sarkis, Lezlie Reynales, Debbie Brincko, Joni Koenig  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0129.jpg
13/15
Maggie Bobileff, Maggie Watkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0123.jpg
14/15
Maggie Bobileff, Maggie Watkins  (Vincent Andrunas)
cm-rsf-cftea2022-vpa-0115.jpg
15/15
Jessica Hood, Limber Holmlin, Maggie Watkins, Sandra Maas  (Vincent Andrunas)
Share

The Country Friends, a Rancho Santa Fe-based nonprofit, held its annual Holiday Tea Luncheon Dec. 8 at The Crosby Club at Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured a delicious luncheon, boutique shopping, and more. Money raised at the event will support The Country Friends mission “to support human care agencies with emphasis on those providing services to women, children, the elderly, military, and persons with disabilities in San Diego County.” Visit thecountryfriends.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement