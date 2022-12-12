RSF Big Band Holiday Concert
1/24
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band. In the center are Director Dave Murray, Vocalist Marie Addario, and Producer Dom Addario.
2/24
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band under the direction of Dave Murray
3/24
Eric, Fran, and Ada Wilkinson; Annie Wilson, Dominic Addario
4/24
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann
5/24
Sioux and Dick Colbourne, Dick Arendsee
6/24
Deanna Weber, Pam Lawrence
7/24
Fran and Alison Harding, Alyce and Jim Ashcraft
8/24
Karen and Steve Smith, Helen and Steve DiZio
9/24
Bob and Betty Stine, Ruth Evans, Christy Wilson, Bonnie Colbourne
10/24
Bob Hammond, Rick Komisarek
11/24
Sharon Bockoff, Jean Logan, Carol Haidinger, Sue Waggener, Carol Rutter
12/24
Barrett, Ryan, and Tristin Brown
13/24
Ryan and Tristin Brown
14/24
Howdy and Sharon Pratt, Sharon Dunn
15/24
Mimi Creedon, Steve Pagano, Hal and Susan Small
16/24
Fran, Eric, and Ada Wilkinson
17/24
Vicki Komisarek, Joan Beauvais, Kathy Marquez, Pat Hammond
18/24
Bob and Betty Stine, Ruth Evans, Christy Wilson, Bonnie Colbourne
19/24
Nicolai Flores, Danielle Vicario
20/24
Prentiss and David Van Den Berg, Scott and Lynn LaRue
21/24
Sharon Bockoff, Jean Logan, Carol Haidinger, Sue Waggener, Carol Rutter
22/24
Tom and Jean Sabourin, Chuck and Gail Kendall
23/24
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band and vocalist Marie Addario, under the direction of Dave Murray
24/24
Tim Haidinger, Steve McCracken, Richard Bockoff, Rich Logan, Ted Rutter
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band Holiday Concert took place Dec. 11 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. This 17-piece swing orchestra plays jazz favorities and the All-American Songbook under the direction of Dave Murray. The band features upbeat vocals by Marie Addario, along with a hot trumpet line which includes Dom Addario, who is also the producer of the band. The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band has been entertaining for 21 years in the greater San Diego area, with top musicians from Southern California.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.