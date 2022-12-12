RSF Big Band Holiday Concert

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band Holiday Concert took place Dec. 11 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. This 17-piece swing orchestra plays jazz favorities and the All-American Songbook under the direction of Dave Murray. The band features upbeat vocals by Marie Addario, along with a hot trumpet line which includes Dom Addario, who is also the producer of the band. The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band has been entertaining for 21 years in the greater San Diego area, with top musicians from Southern California.

Photos by Jon Clark