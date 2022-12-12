Advertisement
RSF Big Band Holiday Concert

The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band. In the center are Director Dave Murray, Vocalist Marie Addario, and Producer Dom Addario. 
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band under the direction of Dave Murray 
Eric, Fran, and Ada Wilkinson; Annie Wilson, Dominic Addario 
Robert and Bibbi Herrmann 
Sioux and Dick Colbourne, Dick Arendsee 
Deanna Weber, Pam Lawrence 
Fran and Alison Harding, Alyce and Jim Ashcraft 
Karen and Steve Smith, Helen and Steve DiZio 
Bob and Betty Stine, Ruth Evans, Christy Wilson, Bonnie Colbourne 
Bob Hammond, Rick Komisarek 
Sharon Bockoff, Jean Logan, Carol Haidinger, Sue Waggener, Carol Rutter 
Barrett, Ryan, and Tristin Brown 
Ryan and Tristin Brown 
Howdy and Sharon Pratt, Sharon Dunn 
Mimi Creedon, Steve Pagano, Hal and Susan Small 
Fran, Eric, and Ada Wilkinson 
Vicki Komisarek, Joan Beauvais, Kathy Marquez, Pat Hammond 
Bob and Betty Stine, Ruth Evans, Christy Wilson, Bonnie Colbourne 
Nicolai Flores, Danielle Vicario 
Prentiss and David Van Den Berg, Scott and Lynn LaRue 
Sharon Bockoff, Jean Logan, Carol Haidinger, Sue Waggener, Carol Rutter 
Tom and Jean Sabourin, Chuck and Gail Kendall 
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band and vocalist Marie Addario, under the direction of Dave Murray 
Tim Haidinger, Steve McCracken, Richard Bockoff, Rich Logan, Ted Rutter 
The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band Holiday Concert took place Dec. 11 at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. This 17-piece swing orchestra plays jazz favorities and the All-American Songbook under the direction of Dave Murray. The band features upbeat vocals by Marie Addario, along with a hot trumpet line which includes Dom Addario, who is also the producer of the band. The Rancho Santa Fe Big Band has been entertaining for 21 years in the greater San Diego area, with top musicians from Southern California.

Photos by Jon Clark

