Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Business Fair

cm-children120422-48.jpg
1/56
The Christmas Emporium by Liam and William  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-52.jpg
2/56
Vidhi Kulkarni and Saanvi Dogra of www.thespecialpreneurs.org a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and adults with disabilities by teaching them entrepreneurship skills  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-53.jpg
3/56
Vidhi Kulkarni and Saanvi Dogra of www.thespecialpreneurs.org a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering children and adults with disabilities by teaching them entrepreneurship skills  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-09.jpg
4/56
Dogs Fur Days by Malka  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-18.jpg
5/56
Brothers Sweets by Dylan and Ethan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-15.jpg
6/56
Artastic Creations by Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-04.jpg
7/56
Crazy Dough Adventures by Lila and Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-10.jpg
8/56
Mad Mix, by Mason and Madison  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-21.jpg
9/56
Andrey Mashentsev, Mark Wood  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-24.jpg
10/56
Artastic Creations by Ben and Naomi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-06.jpg
11/56
Milind and Pallavi Walawalkar, Funzies by Tia and Niam  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-12.jpg
12/56
Perfect Present, by Emi and Chloe  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-02.jpg
13/56
Nick Lewandowski, Tricia and Drew Lewandowski with Charlotte, Crazy Dough Adventures by Lila and Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-03.jpg
14/56
Nick Lewandowski, Tricia and Drew Lewandowski with Charlotte, Crazy Dough Adventures by Lila and Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-25.jpg
15/56
Totally Awesome Biscuits by Vidhi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-14.jpg
16/56
StitchPupShop by Nakena Weir  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-17.jpg
17/56
Made by Arlo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-20.jpg
18/56
Mark Wood  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-44.jpg
19/56
Marcus and Luca of Puzzled make a sale  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-45.jpg
20/56
Puzzled by Marcus and Luca  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-42.jpg
21/56
Rina and Steve Hawley, Natanel’s Snack Shop by Natanel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-41.jpg
22/56
Sovani by Avani and Sohan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-31.jpg
23/56
Claire, Hazel, and Frances of HFC Earrings and Art with a customer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-54.jpg
24/56
Pom Pom Palace by Daniella and Valeria  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-36.jpg
25/56
Petals for the Planet by Sarah  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-55.jpg
26/56
Pom Pom Palace by Daniella and Valeria  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-49.jpg
27/56
Bobo’s Poke-Poke Fun by Bobo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-30.jpg
28/56
Star Jewelry by Isla and Emily  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-39.jpg
29/56
Sovani by Avani and Sohan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-26.jpg
30/56
Event organizer Joanne Dubbledam makes a purchase at HFC Earrings and Art by Claire, Hazel, and Frances  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-38.jpg
31/56
Event organizer Joanne Dubbledam makes a purchase at Sovani, created by Avani and Sohan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-51.jpg
32/56
Randall and Fatima Janairo, Mystery Adventure Rocks by Hudson and Rhys  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-34.jpg
33/56
Event organizer Joanne Dubbledam, Cocoa Lemon by Adam and Hannah  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-47.jpg
34/56
Baked With Love by Scarlett  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-56.jpg
35/56
Hadas and Maya’s Market by Roni, Maya, Hadas, and Shai  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-43.jpg
36/56
Natanel’s Snack Shop by Natanel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-46.jpg
37/56
Earth’s Gifts by Douglas  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-37.jpg
38/56
Earth’s Stitches by William  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-28.jpg
39/56
Vihaan of Kulkarni Consultants  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-29.jpg
40/56
Ameya and Bhakti Kulkarni, Kulkarni Consultants by Vihaan, Vidhi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-40.jpg
41/56
Sovani by Avani and Sohan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-32.jpg
42/56
Sarah of Petals for the Planet with a customer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-27.jpg
43/56
HFC Earrings and Art by Claire, Hazel, and Frances  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-35.jpg
44/56
Charlotte Law, Ooh La Law Biscuits by Colin and Amelia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-33.jpg
45/56
Event organizer Joanne Dubbledam, Cocoa Lemon by Adam and Hannah  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-05.jpg
46/56
Funzies by Niam and Tia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-08.jpg
47/56
Dogs Fur Days by Malka  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-13.jpg
48/56
StitchPupShop by Nakena Weir  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-11.jpg
49/56
Perfect Present, by Chloe and Emi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-01.jpg
50/56
Crazy Dough Adventures by Lila and Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-23.jpg
51/56
Howard and Diane Kwon, with Kingsley, Makena’s Sweet Treats by Makena  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-19.jpg
52/56
Virginia and Ried Floco, Brothers Sweets by Dylan and Ethan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-07.jpg
53/56
3 Little Angels, by Carmela, Arianna, and Olivia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-16.jpg
54/56
Artastic Creations by Ben  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-22.jpg
55/56
Makena’s Sweet Treats by Makena  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-children120422-50.jpg
56/56
Mystery Adventure Rocks by Hudson and Rhys  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 2nd annual Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Business Fair hosted more than 40 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on Dec. 4.

The 40-plus exhibitors were from more than 24 schools across San Diego County. This year’s fair included some new businesses selling 3D wooden puzzles, fidget toys, soaps, customizable dog bandanas and collars, baked goods, candy, lip glosses, homemade jewelry and holiday crafts, original art, and other unique gifts and stocking stuffers. These budding entrepreneurs created a product or service, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy, and created a booth open for business at the event marketplace. The children were responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.

This event was organized by Joanna Dubbeldam, who has been a serial entrepreneur from a young age herself, and was sponsored by Group IV Solar, Acton Children’s Business Fair, and the support of volunteers. For more information, visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

