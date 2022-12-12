The 2nd annual Rancho Santa Fe Children’s Business Fair hosted more than 40 young entrepreneurs between the ages of 6 and 14 at the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center on Dec. 4.

The 40-plus exhibitors were from more than 24 schools across San Diego County. This year’s fair included some new businesses selling 3D wooden puzzles, fidget toys, soaps, customizable dog bandanas and collars, baked goods, candy, lip glosses, homemade jewelry and holiday crafts, original art, and other unique gifts and stocking stuffers. These budding entrepreneurs created a product or service, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy, and created a booth open for business at the event marketplace. The children were responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers.

This event was organized by Joanna Dubbeldam, who has been a serial entrepreneur from a young age herself, and was sponsored by Group IV Solar, Acton Children’s Business Fair, and the support of volunteers. For more information, visit www.childrensbusinessfair.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie