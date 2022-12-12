Library Guild of RSF hosts annual Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe held its annual Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle at the RSF Library on Dec. 9. The festive event included a holiday tea, creative tree and wreath designing, raffles, Rowe School carolers, crafts, treats, an appearance by Carmen the Elf and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children and teen programs of the Library Guild. For more information, visit libraryguildrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark