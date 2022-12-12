Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Library Guild of RSF hosts annual Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle

cm-rsflibtea-2212-017.jpg
1/38
Carolers from the R. Roger Rowe School 3rd/4th/5th grade  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-029.jpg
2/38
Nancy Brown, Chris Spears 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-028.jpg
3/38
Kathy Henry, Carol Penniman 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-022.jpg
4/38
Wendy Johnson 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-033.jpg
5/38
“Let Them Ski” wreath created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Dreaming of a White Christmas” wreath created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Winter Nights Zephyr” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-026.jpg
6/38
Beth Taich, Linda Howard, Susie Monahan 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-021.jpg
7/38
Susie Monahan and Heather Swortwood vote for their favorite trees 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-035.jpg
8/38
“Willy Wonka,” “White Christmas,” and “Go Padres” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-025.jpg
9/38
Nora Kaiser, Linda Bolton, and Laurie Knodle prepare materials for the children’s crafts 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-020.jpg
10/38
Heather Swortwood, Brandi Nishnick 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-023.jpg
11/38
Katrina Stainton 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-027.jpg
12/38
Kathy Henry, Carol Penniman 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-034.jpg
13/38
“Silver Bells” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Farmhouse Christmas” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Silver Gnome” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-019.jpg
14/38
“There’s No Place Like Gnome” created by the Del Sol Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-024.jpg
15/38
Kathy Henry and Sara Shafer (Exec Director of the Library Guild) 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-037.jpg
16/38
Mae Marchioni, Maria Coffman 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-038.jpg
17/38
Campbell and Susan Appleby 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-031.jpg
18/38
“There’s No Place Like Gnome” wreath created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Snow Birds” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Rustic Christmas” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Golden Woods” wreath created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Candy Cane Tree” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-030.jpg
19/38
“A Snowy Day,” “Holiday Luck,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Read Under the Tree” created by the Del Norte Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-011.jpg
20/38
Margot Wallace, Christina Patterson, Rebecca Lynn, Mary Siegrist  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-008.jpg
21/38
Nora Kaiser, Linda Bolton, and Laurie Knodle prepare materials for the children’s crafts  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-004.jpg
22/38
Wendy Johnson, Katrina Stainton  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-007.jpg
23/38
Kathy Henry and Sara Shafer (Exec Director of the Library Guild)  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-036.jpg
24/38
“Grease is the Word” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL, “Santa’s Reindeer” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-032.jpg
25/38
“Unicorn Fantasy,” “A Very Merry Birthday,” and “Gingerbread Tree” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL 
cm-rsflibtea-2212-006.jpg
26/38
Beth Taich, Heather Swortwood  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-005.jpg
27/38
Nancy Miller  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-014.jpg
28/38
Mary Siegrist, Melissa Gottfried, Katrina Stainton  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-003.jpg
29/38
Susie Monahan and Heather Swortwood vote for their favorite trees  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-002.jpg
30/38
Becky McKinney admires the “There’s No Place Like Gnome” tree created by the Del Sol chapter of NCL  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-015.jpg
31/38
Julie Hill, Patricia Uttley, Dottie Radcliffe  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-016.jpg
32/38
Margot Wallace, Mae Raza  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-001.jpg
33/38
Becky McKinney admires the “There’s No Place Like Gnome” tree created by the Del Sol chapter of NCL  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-012.jpg
34/38
Mae Marchioni, Maria Coffman  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-018.jpg
35/38
Carolers from the R. Roger Rowe School 3rd/4th/5th grade  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-009.jpg
36/38
Sylvia Aspeytia, Denice Alvarado  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-013.jpg
37/38
Campbell and Susan Appleby  (jon clark)
cm-rsflibtea-2212-010.jpg
38/38
Nancy Brown, Chris Spears  (jon clark)
Share

The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe held its annual Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle at the RSF Library on Dec. 9. The festive event included a holiday tea, creative tree and wreath designing, raffles, Rowe School carolers, crafts, treats, an appearance by Carmen the Elf and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children and teen programs of the Library Guild. For more information, visit libraryguildrsf.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Rancho Santa Fe Review today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement