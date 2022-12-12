Library Guild of RSF hosts annual Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle
Carolers from the R. Roger Rowe School 3rd/4th/5th grade (jon clark)
Nancy Brown, Chris Spears
Kathy Henry, Carol Penniman
Wendy Johnson
“Let Them Ski” wreath created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Dreaming of a White Christmas” wreath created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Winter Nights Zephyr” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL
Beth Taich, Linda Howard, Susie Monahan
Susie Monahan and Heather Swortwood vote for their favorite trees
“Willy Wonka,” “White Christmas,” and “Go Padres” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL
Nora Kaiser, Linda Bolton, and Laurie Knodle prepare materials for the children’s crafts
Heather Swortwood, Brandi Nishnick
Katrina Stainton
Kathy Henry, Carol Penniman
“Silver Bells” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Farmhouse Christmas” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Silver Gnome” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL
“There’s No Place Like Gnome” created by the Del Sol Chapter of NCL
Kathy Henry and Sara Shafer (Exec Director of the Library Guild)
Mae Marchioni, Maria Coffman
Campbell and Susan Appleby
“There’s No Place Like Gnome” wreath created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Snow Birds” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL; “Rustic Christmas” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Golden Woods” wreath created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL; “Candy Cane Tree” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL
“A Snowy Day,” “Holiday Luck,” “Pretty in Pink,” and “Read Under the Tree” created by the Del Norte Chapter of NCL
Margot Wallace, Christina Patterson, Rebecca Lynn, Mary Siegrist (jon clark)
“Grease is the Word” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL, “Santa’s Reindeer” created by Del Sol Chapter of NCL
“Unicorn Fantasy,” “A Very Merry Birthday,” and “Gingerbread Tree” created by Del Norte Chapter of NCL
The Library Guild of Rancho Santa Fe held its annual Holiday Tea and Tree and Wreath Raffle at the RSF Library on Dec. 9. The festive event included a holiday tea, creative tree and wreath designing, raffles, Rowe School carolers, crafts, treats, an appearance by Carmen the Elf and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the children and teen programs of the Library Guild. For more information, visit libraryguildrsf.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
