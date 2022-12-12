Las Damas Holiday Luncheon

Las Damas de Fairbanks, a social and philanthropic organization of Fairbanks Ranch residents, held its annual Holiday Luncheon and Boutique on Dec. 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. In addition to a luncheon and an afternoon of shopping, the event featured live music, a client speaker from the Family Recovery Center, and an opportunity drawing of raffle baskets provided by the Las Damas de Fairbanks and DreamKeepers Board.

Proceeds from the Holiday Luncheon will be donated to the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, a residential treatment facility that offers women, many with young children, the opportunity to go through drug or alcohol recovery while keeping their families intact. Visit www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com

Photos by Robert McKenzie