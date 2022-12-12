Advertisement
Las Damas Holiday Luncheon

cm-damas120922-02.jpg
1/14
Project Dreamkeepers clients  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-05.jpg
2/14
Las Damas board members Vickie Hamilton, Julie Feld, President Melia Fuller, Janie Boscacci, Melissa D'Amour, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-14.jpg
3/14
Volunteers and guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-01.jpg
4/14
Project Dreamkeepers clients  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-11.jpg
5/14
Amy Peters, Sandy Bertha, Haly Lewis, Luanne Brito  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-09.jpg
6/14
Peggy Korody, Neelima Doshi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-12.jpg
7/14
Donna Vance, Paula McGraime, Terry Mechling  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-07.jpg
8/14
Shoppers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-10.jpg
9/14
Chris Hubbard, Sharon Masek, Ann Ortel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-03.jpg
10/14
Dreamkeepers Vice President Pat Gregory, Carol Stenderup, Suzanna Hansellar, President Sandi Chenoweth  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-04.jpg
11/14
Las Damas board members Vickie Hamilton, Julie Feld, President Melia Fuller, Janie Boscacci, Melissa D'Amour, Alexis Ranglas-Behseta  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-08.jpg
12/14
Las Damas board member Romina Notarainni, Mona Sobel, Pooja Batra  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-13.jpg
13/14
Geesoo Javanmardi, Roya Parviz of www.satori-designs.com, Katherine Foster, board members Alexis Ranglas-Behseta and Romina Notarainni  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-damas120922-06.jpg
14/14
Mary Chapin, Robbi Campbell  (Robert_McKenzie)
Las Damas de Fairbanks, a social and philanthropic organization of Fairbanks Ranch residents, held its annual Holiday Luncheon and Boutique on Dec. 9 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. In addition to a luncheon and an afternoon of shopping, the event featured live music, a client speaker from the Family Recovery Center, and an opportunity drawing of raffle baskets provided by the Las Damas de Fairbanks and DreamKeepers Board.

Proceeds from the Holiday Luncheon will be donated to the Family Recovery Center in Oceanside, a residential treatment facility that offers women, many with young children, the opportunity to go through drug or alcohol recovery while keeping their families intact. Visit www.lasdamasdefairbanks.com

Photos by Robert McKenzie

