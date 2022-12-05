Advertisement
The Heritage Escrow Company hosts toy drive benefiting Toys for Joy

Heritage Escrow team Breanna Nadeau, Jerah Payne, Sales Manager Sharla Dabney, Jen Cutkomp  (Robert_McKenzie)
Anela Miyashiro-Lindo, Nancy Nutt, Brady Henderson, Arlene Hourdajian  (Robert_McKenzie)
Gail Carroll, Anita Brusso, Lisa Wood, Becca Berlinsky  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heritage Escrow retiring President Kim Ray, Holly Birt, Lisa Rothermel, Cathy Levie, Deanna McMurdo, Kristen Bramble  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heritage Escrow retiring President Kim Ray, incoming President Joe Curtis  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heritage Escrow Sales Manager Sharla Dabney, Jen Cutkomp, Jo Leachman, Elizabeth Gil, Heritage Escrow sales rep Breanna Nadeau  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sean Caddell, Jacqueline Hooper  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bob Hotto, Ghada Riad  (Robert_McKenzie)
Stephanie Clarke, Darin Daly, Jerah Payne  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mari Marre, Linda Callahan  (Robert_McKenzie)
Patrick Galvin, Lisa Wood, Eric Bibel  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Heritage Escrow Company hosted a toy drive Dec. 1 in support of the local Toys for Joy event, with a social gathering at the Union Kitchen and Tap in Encinitas.

Local community members and real estate professionals were invited to bring unwrapped toys to the event. The toys collected will be distributed to San Diego children in need on Saturday, Dec. 10. at Toys for Joy’s 26th annual event.

For more information, visit www.theheritageescrow.com.

“Rock Church, together with schools, businesses, local churches, and community organizations partner to host the event each year,” according to the Toys for Joy website. Visit www.toys-for-joy.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

