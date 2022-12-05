The Heritage Escrow Company hosts toy drive benefiting Toys for Joy

The Heritage Escrow Company hosted a toy drive Dec. 1 in support of the local Toys for Joy event, with a social gathering at the Union Kitchen and Tap in Encinitas.

Local community members and real estate professionals were invited to bring unwrapped toys to the event. The toys collected will be distributed to San Diego children in need on Saturday, Dec. 10. at Toys for Joy’s 26th annual event.

For more information, visit www.theheritageescrow.com.

“Rock Church, together with schools, businesses, local churches, and community organizations partner to host the event each year,” according to the Toys for Joy website. Visit www.toys-for-joy.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie