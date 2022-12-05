RSF Little League holds free clinics

More information is available at www.rsfll.com

Rancho Santa Fe Little League held its first of three free baseball clinics on Dec. 3 at RSF Sports Field. Two more free clinics will be held on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17. Registration for the 2023 season is now open to all boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 12. The registration deadline is Jan. 18, 2023, and evaluations will be held Jan. 21, 2023.

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

The RSF Little League offered a free baseball skills clinic in anticipation of the upcoming Spring season

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.