‘Movie Night’ at R. Roger Rowe School

cm-movrsfrowe-2212-019.jpg
1/22
The Alfred family 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-001.jpg
2/22
Mercedes Henderson, Matt Squires, Edna Lash, Katie Crecion 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-023.jpg
3/22
Avia Motadel, Mackenzie Crafton, Kelly Motadel 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-008.jpg
4/22
Sandy Bonar, Tavin Pickens 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-017.jpg
5/22
Bree Bornstein, Mercedes Henderson 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-003.jpg
6/22
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Mercedes Henderson, Edna Lash, Katie Crecion 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-009.jpg
7/22
The Garcia and Luna families 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-014.jpg
8/22
The O’Toole family 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-012.jpg
9/22
The Kelsay and Brown families 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-015.jpg
10/22
The Sperling family 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-007.jpg
11/22
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-010.jpg
12/22
Sally O’Toole, Catriona Gosselaar, Ashley Bell 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-002.jpg
13/22
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-006.jpg
14/22
Cambria and Makena Demarco 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-021.jpg
15/22
The Arrieta family 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-022.jpg
16/22
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-018.jpg
17/22
RSF Education Foundation sponsored a Family Movie Night 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-004.jpg
18/22
Ava, Edna, and Alex Lash 
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-011.jpg
19/22
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-013.jpg
20/22
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-020.jpg
21/22
cm-movrsfrowe-2212-005.jpg
22/22
R. Roger Rowe School families gathered at the school’s blacktop Dec. 2 for the RSF Education Foundation’s “Movie Night” featuring the film “Home Alone.”

Photos by Jon Clark

