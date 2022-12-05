‘Movie Night’ at R. Roger Rowe School
The Alfred family
Mercedes Henderson, Matt Squires, Edna Lash, Katie Crecion
Avia Motadel, Mackenzie Crafton, Kelly Motadel
Sandy Bonar, Tavin Pickens
Bree Bornstein, Mercedes Henderson
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Mercedes Henderson, Edna Lash, Katie Crecion
The Garcia and Luna families
The O’Toole family
The Kelsay and Brown families
The Sperling family
Sandy Bonar, Tavin Pickens
Sally O’Toole, Catriona Gosselaar, Ashley Bell
Superintendent Donna Tripi, Mercedes Henderson, Edna Lash, Katie Crecion
Cambria and Makena Demarco
The Arrieta family
Avia Motadel, Mackenzie Crafton, Kelly Motadel
RSF Education Foundation sponsored a Family Movie Night
Ava, Edna, and Alex Lash
The Kelsay and Brown families
The O’Toole family
The Arrieta family
Ava, Edna, and Alex Lash
R. Roger Rowe School families gathered at the school’s blacktop Dec. 2 for the RSF Education Foundation’s “Movie Night” featuring the film “Home Alone.”
Photos by Jon Clark
