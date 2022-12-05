Advertisement
‘Ivan Smith Exhibition Tennis Match Fundraiser’ held at RSF Tennis Club

cm-rsftennis120322-01.jpg
1/11
Sport Psychologist Rick Jensen, USTA player Keith Greener, ATP player Brandon Nakashima, tennis player Woody Yocom, ATP player Marcos Giron  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-08.jpg
2/11
Ball team- KJ, Beau, Hayden, Charlotte, Connor, Luca, Colin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-07.jpg
3/11
Mark and Lauri Allen, Walter Tysenn  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-03.jpg
4/11
RSF Tennis General Manager John Chanfreau, RSF Tennis Pro James Conda, RSF Tennis Pro Keane Hindle, ATP player Brandon Nakashima, RSF Tennis event coordinator Birgitte Bradshaw, ATP player Marcos Giron, tennis player Woody Yocom, RSF Tennis Director Derek Miller  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-10.jpg
5/11
ATP player Brandon Nakashima  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-02.jpg
6/11
ATP player Brandon Nakashima, Birgitte Bradshaw, ATP player Marcos Giron  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-06.jpg
7/11
Martha Dominguez, Ashley Clark, Diana Clark, Courtney LeBeau  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-11.jpg
8/11
ATP player Marcos Giron  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-05.jpg
9/11
Tennis agent Gary Swain, Newport Beach Breakers Head Coach Trevor Kronemann, USTA Board member Chris Boyer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-04.jpg
10/11
Tennis professional Andy Volkert, San Diego Tennis Hall of Famer Angel Lopez, Sergio Rico  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rsftennis120322-09.jpg
11/11
James and RSF Tennis board member Stacey Pennington, Beau  (Robert_McKenzie)
The “Ivan Smith Exhibition Tennis Match Fundraiser” was held at the RSF Tennis Club Dec. 3. The event was held to raise funds to help Ivan Smith, a local tennis player who suffered several severe injuries including paralysis to his spine in a car accident earlier this year on his way to practice on a collegiate tennis team. The funds raised will assist Smith with his extensive medical bills.
The event was organized by Woody Yocom and John Chanfraeu, and sponsored by the Nakashima family, CH CourtTech, Keith Greener, Rick Jensen, Jack McGrory, and Tom Savides.

The event included a singles match that was a rematch of the 2022 San Diego Open between Brandon Nakashima and Marcos Giron, and a doubles match with James Blake, Brandon Nakashima, Marcos Giron and 19-year-old Zachary Svajda.

For more information and to donate, visit

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ivan-smith-with-the-cost-of-his-recovery

Photos by Robert McKenzie

