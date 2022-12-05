Advertisement
“Breakfast in Bethlehem” at the Village Church

cm-bethvillage-2212-016.jpg
1/27
Megan, Aimee, Junior, and Autumn Larrabee 
cm-bethvillage-2212-026.jpg
2/27
The Christmas story is brought to life at Breakfast in Bethlehem 
cm-bethvillage-2212-020.jpg
3/27
Ellen and Billy Pridgen 
cm-bethvillage-2212-022.jpg
4/27
Benjamin, Jeannine, and Quinn D’Augusta 
cm-bethvillage-2212-006.jpg
5/27
Martha and Addie Domingues 
cm-bethvillage-2212-015.jpg
6/27
Layla, Katherine, and Tom Powell 
cm-bethvillage-2212-009.jpg
7/27
Rev. Jack Baca, Cheryl Fraunstein 
cm-bethvillage-2212-021.jpg
8/27
Lily Noon, Kitty Yuen, Emilia Lasher 
cm-bethvillage-2212-013.jpg
9/27
Catherine and Whitney Garrigan 
cm-bethvillage-2212-025.jpg
10/27
The setting is ready for the story of Bethlehem 
cm-bethvillage-2212-001.jpg
11/27
Oliver and Jacob Bates 
cm-bethvillage-2212-019.jpg
12/27
Back row: Susan Hohen, Rev. Jack Baca; Front row: Billy and Caroline Sherman 
cm-bethvillage-2212-011.jpg
13/27
Peter and Cora Campbell 
cm-bethvillage-2212-027.jpg
14/27
cm-bethvillage-2212-004.jpg
15/27
John and Laura Metzger 
cm-bethvillage-2212-014.jpg
16/27
cm-bethvillage-2212-017.jpg
17/27
Robert, Geoffrey, Fox, and Stephanie Larrabee 
cm-bethvillage-2212-018.jpg
18/27
cm-bethvillage-2212-008.jpg
19/27
cm-bethvillage-2212-012.jpg
20/27
Preston, Jessica, and Cole Morris 
cm-bethvillage-2212-003.jpg
21/27
Makayla and David Metzger 
cm-bethvillage-2212-005.jpg
22/27
Katy Stamer, Helen Baca 
cm-bethvillage-2212-024.jpg
23/27
Billy, Betty, and Preston Pridgen 
cm-bethvillage-2212-023.jpg
24/27
Rev. Jack Baca, Olivia Shirley, Helen Baca, Corbin Shirley 
cm-bethvillage-2212-002.jpg
25/27
cm-bethvillage-2212-010.jpg
26/27
Peter, Cora, and Hanna Campbell 
cm-bethvillage-2212-007.jpg
27/27
Corbin and Olivia Shirley 
RSF families attended the popular “Breakfast in Bethlehem” held Dec. 3 at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. Children had the opportunity to make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoyed a warm breakfast.

Photos by Jon Clark

