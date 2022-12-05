“Breakfast in Bethlehem” at the Village Church
Megan, Aimee, Junior, and Autumn Larrabee
The Christmas story is brought to life at Breakfast in Bethlehem
Ellen and Billy Pridgen
Benjamin, Jeannine, and Quinn D’Augusta
Martha and Addie Domingues
Layla, Katherine, and Tom Powell
Rev. Jack Baca, Cheryl Fraunstein
Lily Noon, Kitty Yuen, Emilia Lasher
Catherine and Whitney Garrigan
Oliver and Jacob Bates
Back row: Susan Hohen, Rev. Jack Baca; Front row: Billy and Caroline Sherman
Peter and Cora Campbell
John and Laura Metzger
Robert, Geoffrey, Fox, and Stephanie Larrabee
Preston, Jessica, and Cole Morris
Makayla and David Metzger
Katy Stamer, Helen Baca
Billy, Betty, and Preston Pridgen
Rev. Jack Baca, Olivia Shirley, Helen Baca, Corbin Shirley
Peter, Cora, and Hanna Campbell
Corbin and Olivia Shirley
RSF families attended the popular “Breakfast in Bethlehem” held Dec. 3 at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. The event featured the beautiful Christmas story read by Senior Pastor Jack Baca and a few of his Bible character friends. Children had the opportunity to make ornaments and Christmas crafts while everyone enjoyed a warm breakfast.
Photos by Jon Clark
