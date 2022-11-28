Advertisement
Village Church holds Christmas Festival

Contemporary music director Barbara Haran leads the attendees in singing Christmas carols 
The Noon family 
Becky Jessen, Tuck Forsyth, Mark Hecker 
The Larrabee family 
The Moayedi and Winet families 
Amanda Torres, Jacob Thompson 
Sarah, Shaylee, and Karen 
The Village Church held a special mission project to assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego. 
Erika and Ethan Larrabee 
Val and Emily 
Holli Crawford, Rev. Jan Farley 
John Meanley, Emily Pavin 
The Noon family enjoys packing cookie kits 
Andrew Pavin, Lore Meanley, Jennifer Pavin 
Brad Noon, Terri Dickson 
Alycen Noon, Terri Dickson 
Jennifer Pavin, Lore Meanley, Erin Glenny 
The Lasher family 
The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe started the holiday season with a festival of fun and giving on Nov. 27. The event included a Christmas sing-along, bingo games, holiday treats and a selfie picture station. In addition, a special family mission project was held to assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego.

Photos by Jon Clark

