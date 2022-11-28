Village Church holds Christmas Festival
Contemporary music director Barbara Haran leads the attendees in singing Christmas carols
The Noon family
Becky Jessen, Tuck Forsyth, Mark Hecker
The Larrabee family
The Moayedi and Winet families
Amanda Torres, Jacob Thompson
Sarah, Shaylee, and Karen
The Village Church held a special mission project to assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego.
Erika and Ethan Larrabee
Val and Emily
Holli Crawford, Rev. Jan Farley
John Meanley, Emily Pavin
The Noon family enjoys packing cookie kits
Andrew Pavin, Lore Meanley, Jennifer Pavin
Brad Noon, Terri Dickson
Alycen Noon, Terri Dickson
Jennifer Pavin, Lore Meanley, Erin Glenny
The Lasher family
The Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe started the holiday season with a festival of fun and giving on Nov. 27. The event included a Christmas sing-along, bingo games, holiday treats and a selfie picture station. In addition, a special family mission project was held to assemble cookie kits for Interfaith Community Services in San Diego.
Photos by Jon Clark
