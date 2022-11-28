The Crosby Club sponsors annual Military Appreciation Day

The Crosby Golf Club and its members hosted Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 18. Sixty active-duty military, mostly Marines and Navy, but also included Army and Coast Guard participants partnered with members to enjoy a rewarding day of golf and camaraderie. This was the 17th year The Crosby Club has sponsored the event.

After a rousing national anthem, opening remarks and photo opportunities, the players, foursomes made up of two military and two members, got underway for a great day of “scramble” format golf, under exceptional November weather. Bronson Jacoway, committee member and originator of the event 17 years ago and himself a former Marine officer, remarked, “It is just a great day with the only goal of rewarding those who serve us and protect our way of life.”

As in the past, Crosby members and the club provided the funding for the event which includes ball caps commemorating the event, a continental breakfast, and a barbecue lunch. Jason Brustad, The Crosby director of golf, noted, “Our annual Military Appreciation Day is always one of our members’ most significant events. It is such a special honor and one of the year’s absolute highlights here at The Crosby.”

All the military and members who participated receive Crosby Challenge coins minted especially for this event. The coins, provided by committee members Jeff Byroads and Peter Shapiro, are nowadays typically handed out as a token of appreciation for a job well done, especially for those serving as part of a military operation, and also signify a person is a member of a particular unit. The tournament also recognized Gold Star Parents that participated in the event.

The lunch was highlighted by a presentation on leadership from Rick Sutcliff, a Crosby Club member that played Major League baseball for 18 years, and then transitioned to broadcasting for ESPN. Sutcliffe was a three-time All-Star. He won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1979 and the National League Cy Young Award in 1984.

The top three teams received awards of red or blue tinted glass bowls. There were also special prizes for various events and a special recognition of the youngest-in-rank at the event.

The Crosby is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd. For more information, visit thecrosbyclub.com.

— Report by Paul Lebidine, BG (Ret) USMC

