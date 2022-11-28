Advertisement
The Crosby Club sponsors annual Military Appreciation Day

Craig Barry, Joe Farinelli, Brian Gibbs, Mick Dannin  (jon clark)
Mark Collins 
Edward Hughes 
Wan Embrey 
Jack Baca 
Keith Lemak 
William Nguyen 
Event organizer Paul Lebidine speaks to participants 
Mark Collins 
John Wojcik 
Golfers on the driving range before play starts at The Crosby Military Appreciation Day 
Event organizer Paul Lebidine speaks to participants 
Debbie Anthony sings the National Anthem 
Golfers on the driving range before play starts at The Crosby Military Appreciation Day 
Participants stand at attention during the singing of The National Anthem 
John Wojcik 
Jason Brustad (Director of Golf at The Crosby Golf Club) goes over the rules for the event 
Paul Lebidine listens as Debbie Anthony sings the National Anthem 
Golfers on the driving range before play starts at The Crosby Military Appreciation Day 
Debbie Anthony sings the National Anthem 
Jared Franklin 
Tom Steinberger, Tami Byroads, event founder Bronson Jacoway, Joanne and Craig Barry  (jon clark)
Martin Contreras, Ross Larson  (jon clark)
Sean Fagan, Kevin Bentle  (jon clark)
Keith Lemak, Jack Baca  (jon clark)
Paul Lebidine, Edward Hughes  (jon clark)
Enzo Soberanis, Jason Brustad (Director of Golf at The Crosby Golf Club), Mark Jones  (jon clark)
Ben Narez, Michael Cavazos  (jon clark)
Greg Anton, David Kim, Art Munda  (jon clark)
Steve Skogman, Catherine Sachs  (jon clark)
Adam Steinmetz, Brian Kwon  (jon clark)
Mark Jones, Chris Radici, Jason Flanders, Dan London  (jon clark)
Jason Rudolph, Elmer Jimenez, Bob Fulton, Mark Marquez, Broc Mushet  (jon clark)
Matt Kirkland, Adam Harrington  (jon clark)
Jim Gross, Mark Roberts  (jon clark)
Collin Creamer  (jon clark)
Brandon Farber, Enzo Soberanis, Mike Brown  (jon clark)
Jason Brustad (Director of Golf at The Crosby Golf Club) goes over the rules for the event  (jon clark)
Randy Miller, Kevin Bentle, John Fox  (jon clark)
Brad Hoffman, Richard Jones  (jon clark)
Broc Mushet, Mark Marquez  (jon clark)
Golfers on the putting practice green  (jon clark)
Mark Jones, Chris Radici, Jason Flanders, Dan London  (jon clark)
James Riggs, Sunny Pappu  (jon clark)
The Crosby Golf Club and its members hosted Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 18. Sixty active-duty military, mostly Marines and Navy, but also included Army and Coast Guard participants partnered with members to enjoy a rewarding day of golf and camaraderie. This was the 17th year The Crosby Club has sponsored the event.

After a rousing national anthem, opening remarks and photo opportunities, the players, foursomes made up of two military and two members, got underway for a great day of “scramble” format golf, under exceptional November weather. Bronson Jacoway, committee member and originator of the event 17 years ago and himself a former Marine officer, remarked, “It is just a great day with the only goal of rewarding those who serve us and protect our way of life.”

As in the past, Crosby members and the club provided the funding for the event which includes ball caps commemorating the event, a continental breakfast, and a barbecue lunch. Jason Brustad, The Crosby director of golf, noted, “Our annual Military Appreciation Day is always one of our members’ most significant events. It is such a special honor and one of the year’s absolute highlights here at The Crosby.”

All the military and members who participated receive Crosby Challenge coins minted especially for this event. The coins, provided by committee members Jeff Byroads and Peter Shapiro, are nowadays typically handed out as a token of appreciation for a job well done, especially for those serving as part of a military operation, and also signify a person is a member of a particular unit. The tournament also recognized Gold Star Parents that participated in the event.

The lunch was highlighted by a presentation on leadership from Rick Sutcliff, a Crosby Club member that played Major League baseball for 18 years, and then transitioned to broadcasting for ESPN. Sutcliffe was a three-time All-Star. He won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1979 and the National League Cy Young Award in 1984.

The top three teams received awards of red or blue tinted glass bowls. There were also special prizes for various events and a special recognition of the youngest-in-rank at the event.

The Crosby is located at 17102 Bing Crosby Blvd. For more information, visit thecrosbyclub.com.

— Report by Paul Lebidine, BG (Ret) USMC

