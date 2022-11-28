Advertisement
RSF Golf Club hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony

RSF Golf Club general manager Todd Huizinga and membership director Shanon McCarthy host the tree lighting  (jon clark)
Taj and Olive Mahon, Ava Estape, Jessica and Pepper Mahon  (jon clark)
RSF Golf Club general manager Todd Huizinga instructs the children who will help him with the countdown  (jon clark)
Helen Kiff, Jenny Freeborn, Edean Chin, Kathy McElhinney  (jon clark)
Lukas, Richard, and Noah Moore  (jon clark)
Kevin Keier, Debbie Dorsee, Jillian Spear, Gabriel Spector  (jon clark)
Helen Kiff, Jenny Freeborn, Edean Chin, Kathy McElhinney  (jon clark)
Anya and Maximus Primak  (jon clark)
Carolyn Scott, Elkin Scott  (jon clark)
Karl and Grant Gorman, Matt Schulte  (jon clark)
Peter Mossy, Cammy Staunton, Catherine Garrigan  (jon clark)
Kathy Lathrum, Mason Myers, Terry Lathrum  (jon clark)
Joe Barboso shows a mallard duck to Luca and Vincent Ward  (jon clark)
The Sides family  (jon clark)
Jen Sogorka, Anna Skaff, Dan Sogorka  (jon clark)
Kathy Grotting, Eileen and Paul Klink, John and George Grotting, Juliette Holbert, Andy Grotting  (jon clark)
Mercedes and Mark Henderson, Joe and Kelly Stroud  (jon clark)
Kevin Keier, Debbie Dorsee, Jillian Spear, Gabriel Spector  (jon clark)
Maximus and Anya Primak  (jon clark)
Joe Barboso provided the petting zoo  (jon clark)
Elyse, Charlotte, and Chad Stassel, Susie Glenn, Taylor Woods  (jon clark)
Starling Designs did the decorations: Eric Jansen, Deborah and Alan Johnson, Nancy Starling  (jon clark)
Barbara Kensell, Valentine Elson  (jon clark)
Michelle and Sean Crowley  (jon clark)
Scott and Susan Appleby  (jon clark)
Elise MacLeod, Susan Hoehn, Clay MacLeod  (jon clark)
Calvin and Christine Young; Kristin, Mason, Kiki and Casey Tucker  (jon clark)
The Tinsel Tone Carolers  (jon clark)
Grace Johnston, Faith Reynolds, Robin Johnston, Lindsey Reynolds, Allison Reynolds, Forrest Reynolds, Rob Reynolds, Patrice Reynolds, Emily Reynolds  (jon clark)
Catriona Gosselaar, Hannah Donovan, Rebecca Biestman  (jon clark)
RSF Golf Club members and guests gathered at the club Nov. 27 to welcome in the holiday season with its popular Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event also featured great food, music, a petting zoo and more.

Photos by Jon Clark

