Solana Santa Fe ‘Mad Scientist’ event

cm-ssfmadsc-2211-024.jpg
1/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess creates “dry ice bubbles” 
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-015.jpg
2/26
Ramzey Frantz Goodwin, Grant Frisch, and “Mad Scientist” Dwight  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-019.jpg
3/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess explains an experiment that uses dry ice  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-022.jpg
4/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess shows how dry ice can create fog 
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-025.jpg
5/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess creates “dry ice bubbles” 
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-023.jpg
6/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess explains an experiment that uses dry ice 
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-026.jpg
7/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess creates “dry ice bubbles” 
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-004.jpg
8/26
Annie Almazar, Paige Blair-Hubert  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-020.jpg
9/26
Eileen Searle, Frank Kephart, Sandra Spath  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-013.jpg
10/26
Sheena and Jaiden Badani  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-005.jpg
11/26
Lauren Hay, Kate Afshar  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-021.jpg
12/26
Eileen Searle, Frank Kephart, Sandra Spath  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-003.jpg
13/26
Annie Almazar, Paige Blair-Hubert  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-014.jpg
14/26
Sheena and Jaiden Badani  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-011.jpg
15/26
Aidan Manchester, Caden Spath, Eric Zhang among others  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-012.jpg
16/26
Kian Rawi learns to assemble an airplane from “Mad Scientist” Dwight  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-010.jpg
17/26
Aidan Manchester and Leslye Manchester  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-009.jpg
18/26
Aidan Manchester and Leslye Manchester  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-006.jpg
19/26
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess explains an experiment that uses dry ice  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-002.jpg
20/26
Sara Afshar, Eloise Tou, Ellie Afshar  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-001.jpg
21/26
Sara Afshar, Eloise Tou, Ellie Afshar  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-007.jpg
22/26
A Solana Santa Fe student learned about the physics of a catapult  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-017.jpg
23/26
Blake Hay uses the catapult under the direction of “Mad Scientist” Stas  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-008.jpg
24/26
Aidan Manchester and Leslye Manchester  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-018.jpg
25/26
Enzian Schaller, John Gunn, and Kyle Spath use the catapult under the direction of “Mad Scientist” Stas  (jon clark)
cm-ssfmadsc-2211-016.jpg
26/26
Ramzey Frantz Goodwin, Grant Frisch, and “Mad Scientist” Dwight  (jon clark)
The Solana Santa Fe PTO sponsored “Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess to come to the school Nov. 17 to show students a variety of creative science experiments.

Photos by Jon Clark

