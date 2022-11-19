Solana Santa Fe ‘Mad Scientist’ event
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess creates “dry ice bubbles”
Ramzey Frantz Goodwin, Grant Frisch, and “Mad Scientist” Dwight (jon clark)
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess explains an experiment that uses dry ice (jon clark)
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess shows how dry ice can create fog
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess creates “dry ice bubbles”
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess explains an experiment that uses dry ice
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess creates “dry ice bubbles”
Annie Almazar, Paige Blair-Hubert (jon clark)
Eileen Searle, Frank Kephart, Sandra Spath (jon clark)
Sheena and Jaiden Badani (jon clark)
Lauren Hay, Kate Afshar (jon clark)
Aidan Manchester, Caden Spath, Eric Zhang among others (jon clark)
Kian Rawi learns to assemble an airplane from “Mad Scientist” Dwight (jon clark)
Aidan Manchester and Leslye Manchester (jon clark)
“Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess explains an experiment that uses dry ice (jon clark)
Sara Afshar, Eloise Tou, Ellie Afshar (jon clark)
A Solana Santa Fe student learned about the physics of a catapult (jon clark)
Blake Hay uses the catapult under the direction of “Mad Scientist” Stas (jon clark)
Enzian Schaller, John Gunn, and Kyle Spath use the catapult under the direction of “Mad Scientist” Stas (jon clark)
Ramzey Frantz Goodwin, Grant Frisch, and “Mad Scientist” Dwight (jon clark)
The Solana Santa Fe PTO sponsored “Mad Scientist” Alana Burgess to come to the school Nov. 17 to show students a variety of creative science experiments.
Photos by Jon Clark
