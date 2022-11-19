RSF Rotary Ángel Giving Tree Party

The RSF Rotary Club hosted its annual Angel Giving Tree event on Nov. 16 at Lineage Lending just next to the Post Office in the RSF Village.

Rotarians and guests pick “Angel” tags from a tree indicating the age and gender of a child to bring an unwrapped toy back within the next few weeks. These gifts are given to 175 children at Solutions for Change. Rotarians collect gifts so that each year children in the program receive two gifts.

Solutions for Change in Vista is a center for homeless parents focused on training how to stop the homeless cycle. The children have been through the homelessness cycle, and all that entails and these gifts will allow them some holiday cheer.

For more information on RSF Rotary, visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

