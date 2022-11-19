Advertisement
RSF Rotary Ángel Giving Tree Party

cm-angeltre-2211-011.jpg
1/25
Heather Manion, S. Claus, Brenda Meredith, Jamile Palizban 
cm-angeltre-2211-021.jpg
2/25
Peter Tomson, Paulette Britton, Kristoffer Kelly 
cm-angeltre-2211-008.jpg
3/25
Ellen Kardashian 
cm-angeltre-2211-012.jpg
4/25
cm-angeltre-2211-024.jpg
5/25
RSF Rotary Club Angel Giving Tree center 
cm-angeltre-2211-023.jpg
6/25
Hubert Pilloud, Peter Tomson 
cm-angeltre-2211-017.jpg
7/25
Margot Wallace 
cm-angeltre-2211-020.jpg
8/25
Amy Wynne, Jerah Payne, Sophia Alsadek, Katherine Foster 
cm-angeltre-2211-014.jpg
9/25
Norma Wiberg, S. Claus (Don Meredith) 
cm-angeltre-2211-015.jpg
10/25
Belinda Razon, Bob Stefanko, Katherine Foster, Judy Rowles 
cm-angeltre-2211-009.jpg
11/25
John Chalmers, Elizabeth Christensen 
cm-angeltre-2211-013.jpg
12/25
Sophia Alsadek, Hubert Pilloud, Amy Wynne 
cm-angeltre-2211-022.jpg
13/25
Tracy Hanak, Cinda Lucas 
cm-angeltre-2211-019.jpg
14/25
Suzan Holcomb, Mary Murray, Jerah Payne 
cm-angeltre-2211-018.jpg
15/25
Brenda Meredith, Jamile Palizban 
cm-angeltre-2211-010.jpg
16/25
Patrick Galvin, Paula Salem, Tom Koss 
cm-angeltre-2211-016.jpg
17/25
Amy and Brad Galvan, Carrie Woodland 
cm-angeltre-2211-001.jpg
18/25
Patrick Galvin, Paula Salem, Tom Koss  (jon clark)
cm-angeltre-2211-001.jpg
19/25
cm-angeltre-2211-004.jpg
20/25
Paul Goodman, Ted and Kim Lange, Rand Christensen  (jon clark)
cm-angeltre-2211-003.jpg
21/25
Amy and Brad Galvan, Carrie Woodland  (jon clark)
cm-angeltre-2211-006.jpg
22/25
Peter Tomson, Paulette Britton, Kristoffer Kelly, Mike Taylor  (jon clark)
cm-angeltre-2211-005.jpg
23/25
Bob Stefanko, Margot Wallace  (jon clark)
cm-angeltre-2211-007.jpg
24/25
Tracy Hanak, Cinda Lucas  (jon clark)
cm-angeltre-2211-002.jpg
25/25
Sophia Alsadek, Hubert Pilloud, Amy Wynne, Norma Wiberg  (jon clark)
The RSF Rotary Club hosted its annual Angel Giving Tree event on Nov. 16 at Lineage Lending just next to the Post Office in the RSF Village.

Rotarians and guests pick “Angel” tags from a tree indicating the age and gender of a child to bring an unwrapped toy back within the next few weeks. These gifts are given to 175 children at Solutions for Change. Rotarians collect gifts so that each year children in the program receive two gifts.

Solutions for Change in Vista is a center for homeless parents focused on training how to stop the homeless cycle. The children have been through the homelessness cycle, and all that entails and these gifts will allow them some holiday cheer.

For more information on RSF Rotary, visit rsfrotary.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

