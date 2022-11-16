RSF native and Paris fashion designer Julie de Libran returns to share her collection

Paris fashion designer Julie de Libran – who grew up in Rancho Santa Fe and graduated from Torrey Pines High School – returned home on Nov. 3 to share her collection in her childhood hometown.

Many friends and family came to admire and shop the stunning collection. The event was hosted by Julie Mossy in her beautiful home and co hosted by Susan Newell, both longtime friends of Corine Longanbach, who is de Libran’s mother.

Julie de Libran team also included Julie’s sister Fanelie de Libran and childhood friend Diana Malk who met de Libran when they both attended R. Roger Rowe School, They have been playing dress up since then while Malk also serves as a brand ambassador.

De Libran was born in France, and moved with her family to Rancho Santa Fe during elementary school. Her mother, Corine, ran an interior design business, Voyage En France, and her father, Roland, founded the French Champagne bakery chain, with its first location in Rancho Santa Fe.

She studied in Milan and Paris before launching her now well-respected career. She has designed for Christian Dior, Gianni Versace, Prada and Louis Vuitton, and she founded her own label, Julie de Libran Paris, in 2019. Last year she opened her Shop and Atelier in Paris where you can often find her fitting and hosting her clients, She loves having visits to her Paris shop from Rancho Santa Fe and La Jolla residents.

The event in Rancho Santa Fe was one of many. There was La Jolla and Montecito, and the Julie de Libran team continued to San Francisco and Beverly Hills before returning to Paris, said Malk, who not only is brand ambassador, she also lives in Rancho Santa Fe, and “proudly works with Willis Allen Real Estate.”

For more on de Libran, visit www.juliedelibran.com.