Casa de Amparo Crystal Ball benefit

Supporters from One Source Distributors: Mike and Marla Harrelson, Stacy Linde, Frits Kluver, Krystal Clover, Stephen Lemrond, Trish Greeley, Thea Copeland, Kevin Lamas, Annie Warren
1/36
Supporters from One Source Distributors: Mike and Marla Harrelson, Stacy Linde, Frits Kluver, Krystal Clover, Stephen Lemrond, Trish Greeley, Thea Copeland, Kevin Lamas, Annie Warren  (jon clark)
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour
2/36
Kayleen Huffman (Board Member), Melinda Hausman
3/36
Melanie and Gerome Petit
4/36
Alexa Strobridge, Dave Wredbreg, Heather Jenkins (Dir of Donor Relations), Eddie MacPhee
5/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour
6/36
Kayleen Huffman (Board Member), Melinda Hausman
7/36
Mike and Ralene Shimon
8/36
Ann and Steve Hall
9/36
Dora Alvarado, MJ Reynolds, Peggy Clements, Chuck Hicks
10/36
Tyler and Kaitlyn Slattery, Ken and Megan Lubbering
11/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour
12/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour
13/36
Bob Campbell, Mark Baldwin
14/36
Honoree Debbie Slattery (Treasurer, Board of Directors) with Ryan Wuillmier (Public Relations Specialist)
15/36
Adele Rabin, Richard Simons, Sheri Hallis
16/36
Adele Rabin, Richard Simons
17/36
Mike and Ralene Shimon
18/36
Marla Harrelson, Thea Copeland
19/36
Michele and Tim Ryan
20/36
John and Nancy Lawton, Michael Barnett (CEO, Casa de Amparo)
21/36
Board members Sharon Stein and Marilou Dela Rosa
22/36
Erin and Todd Gospodarec
23/36
Jeanette Kagan, Dottie Willingham
24/36
David and Karen Cathcart, Paul Judge, Trish Greeley
25/36
Blake Lawton, Sabine Von Lersner, Wesley Lawton, Megan Lawton
26/36
Michele and Tim Ryan
27/36
Tim Ryan, Tanya Griffiths, Rick Huffman
28/36
Stacy Linde, Frits Kluvers
29/36
Stacy Linde, Frits Kluvers
30/36
Board members Sharon Stein and Marilou Dela Rosa
31/36
Heather Harvey, Kayleen Huffman, Michele Ryan, Michael Shrock, Katerina Gross
32/36
Sue Otto (PR Committee), Sharon Stein (Board Member)
33/36
Laurie Gonzalez, Kathryn Meyers, Tishmall Turner, Adel Borhani
34/36
Table setting at the Casa de Amparo Crystal Ball Gala
35/36
Jeanette Kagan, Dottie Willingham
36/36
The 24th Annual Crystal Ball Gala benefit for Casa de Amparo took place at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club Nov. 12.

The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year and it contributes substantially to Casa de Amparo’s operating revenue. Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) is recognized as a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond, with locations in Oceanside and San Marcos.

This year Casa de Amparo honored Debbie Slattery, senior vice president and Business Center manager at California Bank & Trust in Carlsbad. Since 2006, Slattery has dedicated her time to Casa De Amparo in a variety of roles in the organization. The event featured a cocktail, reception, gourmet dinner by Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grill, live and silent auctions, and more.

For more information on Casa de Amparo, visit casadeamparo.org. Photos by Jon Clark.

