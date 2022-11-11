‘Taste of The Village’ benefit held for Canyon Crest Academy

Canyon Crest Academy supporters gathered to enjoy a ‘Taste of The Village’ Nov. 6 at The Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. In addition to delicious food provided by restaurants at The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch, the event also featured live entertainment by Canyon Crest Academy jazz combos, rock bands, choir and chamber orchestra. 100% of proceeds will be given to Canyon Crest Academy, through the CCA Foundation. Visit www. canyoncrestfoundation.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

