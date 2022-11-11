Solana Beach Veterans Day Ceremony

The City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 held a Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at La Colonia Community Center in Solana Beach.

Highlights of the celebration included the Camp Pendleton Young Marines as the honor guard, “Feathers from Heaven” doves, the Santa Fe Christian School Band and Dance Troupe, and a special guest speaker, Cadet-Major Linda Tran/Hoover High School JrROTC, who addressed the community. City dignitaries and representatives from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces were also present.

Photos by Jon Clark