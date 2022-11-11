Advertisement
National Charity League San Diego del Norte Chapter presents ‘Seasons Change and So Do We’

Stephanie Kourie (NCL SD Del Norte president), Kristin Millar (fashion show co-chair), Shelley Ballantyne (fashion show co-chair), Marcy Grismer (class of 2025 grade level advisor), Jayne Tuma-Yee (class of 2025 grade level advisor)
NCL board members: Jully Nguyen, Lisa Morera, Mary Kalafut, Janie Donnelly, Elizabeth Ostadan, Leila Maulik
NCL board members: Margaret Griffitts, Louise Melcher, Stina Buck, Erin Hawk
Michael Tabb, Shanna Sartori, Cynthia Edgerly, Gavin Hirst
Catherine Breen, Thomas Breen, Ugne Roper
Gaby Labelle, Dottie Monahan, Cassie Blakely, Sarah Epstein
Male models: Hayden Crocker, Declan O'Donovan, Brandon Moore, Patrick O'Brien, Trevor Cox, Henry Armstrong
Sharon Miller, Nancy Lee, Mary Millar, Ana Jackson
Les Kourie, Mickey Morera, Mark Ruh, Kerry Millar
Sharon Hackley, Martha Ratzer, Preeti Mehta
Genevieve Phung, Brooklynn Kiil, Sophia Smith, Reese Miller, Kayla Belmer, Olivia Hanson
John and Sofia Alessio, Elise Norman, Dominique Nielander, Kate Nielander, Kay Alessio
Shivi Gupta, Allison Seikla, Shelley Ballantyne
John and Sofia Alessio, Elise Norman, Dominique Nielander, Kate Nielander, Kay Alessio
The San Diego del Norte Chapter of the National Charity League Inc (NCL Inc.) held its annual fashion show featuring the class of 2025 Ticktockers at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla on Nov. 6. The event was chaired by Patronesses Kristin Millar and Shelley Ballantyne (and produced by Julie Danielson from San Diego Visual Productions).

Over 350 NCL del Norte chapter members, family and friends attended the event which was catered by the Hyatt. The 26 sophomore Ticktockers were escorted by eight male friends on the stage as they modeled current fashions.

When asked about the highly anticipated event, Chairwoman Kristin Millar said, “The San Diego del Norte Ticktocker Class of 2025, decided on the sweet theme of “Seasons Change and So Do We.” Fashions were generously loaned from Mabel’s, Macy’s Fashion Valley, Mia Bella, Nicole Miller, Pink Lagoon, Sea Biscuit Del Mar, Van de Vort, and Whiskey & Leather. Each season was highlighted with themed food, beverages and a unique shopping experience. The festive event was an unforgettable, amazing event not only for the girls and moms, but for everyone attending!” The fashion show is historically a highlight of the 6-year NCL experience, teaching participants the personal development skills of stage presence and poise.

“Two of the pillars of NCL, other than the main focus of mother/daughter philanthropy work, are leadership and culture. The traditional 10th grade class fashion show fulfills these, by teaching the girls how to present themselves with confidence and poise in a public setting. Of course, fashion is a huge part of global culture, so exploration of current trends is a cultural experience,” said current del Norte Chapter President Stephanie Kourie. Collectively, the class of 2025 has served 3,417 hours since the 7th grade and a combined 6,168 hours together with their moms.

The San Diego Del Norte Chapter is currently holding its annual membership drive for girls in the Class of 2029. If you have a 6th grade daughter and would like more information about this organization, visitwww.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/sandiegodelnorte or contact the chapter at: membershipsandiegodelnorte@nclonline.org

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

